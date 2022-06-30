Schools, colleges to remain shut on July 1 as rain wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, June 30: Following heavy rains and floods in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district tomorrow (July 1).

The DC had earlier declared for schools in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits today (June 30). However, students who had already reached schools had to stay in classrooms due to increased rains.

Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas like Kottara Chowki have been inundated with rainwater. Traffic flow was choked at many places including Mahaveer (pump well circle)with water flooding the roads.

The stretch near Kalladka, where the road was dug up to build a flyover, was sealed off for traffic. The stretch was inundated with rainwater.

Overflowing storm water drains had flooded residential colonies in Malemar, Ballalbagh and surrounding areas. Social media was flooded with messages warning commuters on avoiding flooded streets and areas.

The India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert in the district on July 1. Hence, the DC has declared a holiday for the educational institutions.