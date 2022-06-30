  1. Home
  Schools, colleges to remain shut on July 1 as rain wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

Schools, colleges to remain shut on July 1 as rain wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
June 30, 2022

Mangaluru, June 30: Following heavy rains and floods in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district tomorrow (July 1).

The DC had earlier declared for schools in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits today (June 30). However, students who had already reached schools had to stay in classrooms due to increased rains.

Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas like Kottara Chowki have been inundated with rainwater. Traffic flow was choked at many places including Mahaveer (pump well circle)with water flooding the roads.

The stretch near Kalladka, where the road was dug up to build a flyover, was sealed off for traffic. The stretch was inundated with rainwater.

Overflowing storm water drains had flooded residential colonies in Malemar, Ballalbagh and surrounding areas. Social media was flooded with messages warning commuters on avoiding flooded streets and areas.

The India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert in the district on July 1. Hence, the DC has declared a holiday for the educational institutions.

News Network
June 23,2022

Bengaluru, June 23: The Income Tax department was conducting raids at the offices and buildings of some reputed private educational institutes in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths were conducting raids since early morning on Sri Krishnadevaraya Education Institution, Reva University and Divyashree Institute and others in Bengaluru.

The raids were taking place in multiple locations simultaneously. Both corporate offices and education institute buildings were raided at more than 10 places.

Sources said that an I-T officers' team from the Karnataka and Goa Zone were conducting the raids. A team of 250 officers from the Income Tax Department were involved in the action.

The raids were being conducted following complaints that the institutes were charging heavy amounts of fees from foreign students, were blocking seats and indulged in tax evasion.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 25,2022

Mangaluru, June 25: Mild tremors felt in parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka last night and today morning, according to reports.

People in Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu villages of Sullia experienced mild shaking. However there was no damage reported.

These villages fall beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides and changes in the river course several years ago. Since then the people in the region have been feeling tremors during the onset of monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said he has been receiving calls about tremors that lasted a few seconds in Sampaje, Aranthod and adjoining regions last night. He was in touch with the state disaster management authority for more information about the tremor, including its magnitude and epicentre. 

“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.

News Network
June 27,2022

Bengaluru, Jun 27: A doctor in Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been incommunicado since June 20, post which his family lodged a complaint with the state Police on Monday.

The panicked family members of Chandramohan, a doctor from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, lodged a missing complaint in this regard with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, Chandramohan, who used to go for bike expeditions, had started off for Himalayan expedition on bike from Bengaluru. Investigation is on.

