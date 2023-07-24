  1. Home
Schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to remain closed on July 25 as rain claims 3 more lives

News Network
July 24, 2023

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 24: Heavy rain in the coastal of Udupi claimed 3 more lives, as of July 24 prompting the district administrations of twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to declare holiday for schools on PU colleges on July 25. 

All Anganwadi centers, government schools, private schools, aided primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges in both districts will remain closed for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.

3 deaths in 24 hours 

Gokuldas Prabhu, 53, of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

Sharath Kumar, a 23-year-old from Bhadravati, was reported missing after falling in Arasinagundi falls, under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23, evening. Police said that Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission. Sharath slipped while standing on a rock watching the waterfall. His family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe, in Udupi, is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.

A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane village, under Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. She slipped into the rivulet while tending to cattle with her grandmother, police said.

July 19,2023

Bengaluru, July 19: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for indecent and rude behaviour on Wednesday. 

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes after angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani’s face. 

When the day’s session started earlier on, BJP lawmakers raised the issue of the Congress government deploying IAS officers for the ‘United We Stand’ meeting held on Monday and Tuesday. They said it was misuse of government machinery. 

Amid disruption, Speaker UT Khader allowed Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make separate statements. Khader also allowed five Bills to be passed.

List of suspended MLAs

1 Ashwathnaryan
2 Vedavyas Kamath
3 Dheeraj Muniraju
4 Yashpal Suvarna
5 Arvind Bellad
6 Sunil Kumar
7 R Ashoka
8 Umakanth Kotian
9 Araga Jnanendra
10 Bharat Shetty
 

July 20,2023

After the bone-chilling video Manipur gang-rape went viral on social media forcing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the crime, one of the two victims has revealed that the police themselves took them from their home and handed them over the rapist mob. 

Even though the incident had taken place on May 4 and the government was fully aware of it the PM condemned the incident only after the video of the incident went viral sending shockwaves across the country.  

The video shows sexual violence and humiliation of the two Kuki women - a girl in her 20s and a woman in her 40s - paraded naked in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. The victims in the video are seen surrounded by a mob, who not only forced them to strip but also groped them and sexually molested them.

One of the victims seen in the video, has said that the police present during the whole episode not only failed to act but were also complicit in a way that it was the police that "gave" them to the mob.

The startling revelation was made by the younger victim to the Indian Express newspaper. She said that an FIR was lodged on May 18 and alleged that the police was with the mob that attacked their village. She also alleged that the police took them away from their village and left them on the road, where the mob was. "We were given to them by police,” she said.

Recalling the ordeal, the victim said that there were total of five people, which involved her, a woman in 40s seen in the video, another woman in her 50s who was also stripped they alleged, and that father and brother of the girl in 20s, who were killed, she said.

On the culprits, she said that though there were a lot of people, she can recognise or identify some of the men, including the one who was a friend of his brother. She also said that they were not aware about any video of the incident as there has been a ban on internet in Manipur.

ITLF statement

According to a spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors."

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," said a statement by the forum. The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out.

Manipur police statement

All-out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked :* As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
 

July 15,2023

Abu Dhabi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a day-long visit to the UAE during which he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and review the burgeoning bilateral ties between the two strategic partners.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to bolster bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Prime Minister Modi had said in his departure statement at the start of his 2-nation visit.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," he said.

Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of PM Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly 30 per cent of the country's population. The number of resident Indian Nationals was estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per the UAE records.

