Schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to remain closed on July 25 as rain claims 3 more lives

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 24: Heavy rain in the coastal of Udupi claimed 3 more lives, as of July 24 prompting the district administrations of twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to declare holiday for schools on PU colleges on July 25.
All Anganwadi centers, government schools, private schools, aided primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges in both districts will remain closed for the day.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.
3 deaths in 24 hours
Gokuldas Prabhu, 53, of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.
Sharath Kumar, a 23-year-old from Bhadravati, was reported missing after falling in Arasinagundi falls, under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23, evening. Police said that Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission. Sharath slipped while standing on a rock watching the waterfall. His family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe, in Udupi, is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.
A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane village, under Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. She slipped into the rivulet while tending to cattle with her grandmother, police said.
Comments
Add new comment