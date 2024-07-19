  1. Home
Schools, PU colleges to remain closed in DK, Udupi on July 20 as heavy rains continue to lash

News Network
July 19, 2024

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 19: Amid continuous heavy rains in Karnataka's coastal region, the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges on Saturday, July 20.

In response to the persistent rainfall over the past few days, the disaster management authority has implemented several precautions. All Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges (up to 12th grade), including government, aided, and unaided private institutions, will remain closed.

Parents are urged to keep their children away from low-lying areas, lakes, seashores, and riverbanks. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the water. Taluk-level officers are required to remain at their headquarters, and district-appointed nodal officers must stay alert and respond to public complaints. Tahsildars have been instructed to maintain constant communication.

Relevant department officers have been directed to open and prepare rescue centers at the taluk level. Emergency services are available 24/7 via the toll-free control room number 1077 and the following telephone numbers: 0824-2442590 (Dakshina Kannada) and 0820-2574802 (Udupi).

As a precaution, both residents and tourists are strictly prohibited from approaching beaches, rivers, and waterfalls and are advised against taking photos and videos in these areas.

News Network
July 17,2024

razakhan.jpg

Bareilly: The programme proposed by the local political group Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) to conduct mass marriage of men and women of other religions who have converted to Islam has been postponed after the district administration denied permission for the event.

IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who had announced to organise the event, said, "We work within the ambit of the law. The mass marriage program will be held only after the permission of the administration. We sought permission from the administration, which was not given. The program will not be held without the permission of the administration."

IMC state in-charge Nadeem Qureshi said the city magistrate did not give permission to convert and perform the marriage of couples. The program has been postponed for now, he added.

"The marriage of men and women who have converted from Hinduism to Islam will be conducted and in the first phase, five couples will get married, in which the men and women will complete the process of conversion and embrace each other," the IMC chief had earlier said.

The IMC had sought permission from the district administration for the event but their request was denied on Tuesday evening.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said late on Tuesday night that the IMC had sought permission from the city magistrate to organise an event for religious conversion and marriage.

"The permission for the same has not been given and the religious conversion and marriage program has been postponed by IMC. The administration has received the letter from IMC informing about the postponement of the program," the officer said.

"The mass marriage ceremony will be held on July 21 at 11 am in Khalil Higher Secondary School. Permission has also been sought from the administration for this," he added.

The IMC chief's proposed 'mass marriage programme after conversion' resulted in a controversy with Hindu organisations staging a protest and seeking action against Khan here on Tuesday.

The protestors also submitted memorandums to the district magistrate with their demands.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2024

putturgirl.jpg

Mangaluru, July 10: A 16-year-old girl from Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district tragically passed away on Tuesday, July 9, after a brief illness.

The deceased, identified as Supreetha, was the daughter of Krishnappa Malekudiya and Sunanda, residents of Perike in Shishila village. Supreetha had been suffering from a fever for the past two days and was undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, her condition took a turn for the worse, prompting her immediate transfer to Uppinangady Hospital. Unfortunately, she lost consciousness on the way back home. 

Upon returning to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. Supreetha is survived by her parents and a brother.

News Network
July 16,2024

DKSCBI.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 16: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar expressed his displeasure over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) handling of his Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, stating that the agency was overstepping its limits.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar said, "The state government has referred the same case to the Lokayukta, which is currently investigating it. I don't understand why the CBI is going beyond its limits in their investigation."

He added, "I will meet them personally soon and convey my objections. I have done nothing wrong, and they are trying to harass many unconnected people. I'm confident that I've done nothing wrong."

When asked about Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy's criticism over the all-party meeting on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Dy CM Shivakumar accused him of not taking interest in the Cauvery dispute.

He is not bothered about the interests of Karnataka, he stated.

"Kumaraswamy only makes allegations in a dramatic style. He is nursing a grudge against me and harbouring envy. He has been doing this since the beginning, which is why I'm asking him for a discussion," he stated.

