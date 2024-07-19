Schools, PU colleges to remain closed in DK, Udupi on July 20 as heavy rains continue to lash

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 19: Amid continuous heavy rains in Karnataka's coastal region, the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges on Saturday, July 20.
In response to the persistent rainfall over the past few days, the disaster management authority has implemented several precautions. All Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges (up to 12th grade), including government, aided, and unaided private institutions, will remain closed.
Parents are urged to keep their children away from low-lying areas, lakes, seashores, and riverbanks. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the water. Taluk-level officers are required to remain at their headquarters, and district-appointed nodal officers must stay alert and respond to public complaints. Tahsildars have been instructed to maintain constant communication.
Relevant department officers have been directed to open and prepare rescue centers at the taluk level. Emergency services are available 24/7 via the toll-free control room number 1077 and the following telephone numbers: 0824-2442590 (Dakshina Kannada) and 0820-2574802 (Udupi).
As a precaution, both residents and tourists are strictly prohibited from approaching beaches, rivers, and waterfalls and are advised against taking photos and videos in these areas.
