  Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka with covid protocols

September 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Schools reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka on Monday, by following strict COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOP). 

As per government directions, schools have been reopened in taluks where COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2 per cent. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the government decided to reopen schools after approval from the state's technical advisory committee on COVID-19. 

"The department had an intention of reopening schools for some time now and teachers were also ready for it, but keeping in mind the health of the students along with education and concerns of the parents, we discussed with the technical advisory committee and after taking the opinion of expert paediatricians, we are reopening schools for classes 6,7 and 8," he told reporters. 

The Minister said, many parents and students had urged him during his recent visits to several parts of the state to reopen schools. He said the entire government machinery and district administrations have been working together with the department for the safe conduct of classes. 

It is mandatory for students to submit a consent letter from their parents to attend offline classes and these classes are not compulsory, as there is a provision of online classes also. 

The government has said that offline classes for students of class 6-8 will be held on alternate days, each with 50 per cent attendance, it will be five days a week, and the remaining two days (weekend) will be used for sanitizing and other COVID control measures. In response to a question, the Minister said, looking at how offline classes will go on, the government after consulting the technical advisory committee will take a decision on reopening schools for class 1 to 5, but did not specify any timeline. 

The government had already allowed the reopening of schools for students from classes 9 to 12 since August 23. 

August 23,2021

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 30 Aug 2021

TERRORISTS
All the Global Terrorists have established the Branch in India, the latter has become a heaven for the career criminals. The Indian Police are corrupt and justice is for sale in India by IAS and PCS Justices.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. 

Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. 

However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination. 

August 24,2021

Kundapur, Aug 24: Two cousins met a watery grave in a pond in Ardi Konjadi of Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Naika (21) and Suresh(19).

Both had gone for work in the morning but did not return till late evening on Monday, following which their family members began a search. Their footwear was found near the pond, and on a search, the bodies were traced on Tuesday morning.

It is suspected that the two might have accidentally slipped and drowned while cutting greens in the area after having lunch.

Shankernarayana Police have registered a case.

