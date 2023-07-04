Scooter falls into lake killing rider, pedestrian dies after slipping into drain as rain wreaks havoc in DK, Udupi

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: An elderly man died after a two-wheeler which he was riding plunged into a lake situated by the side of the road at Maliadi near Thekkatte late in Udupi district last night.

The deceased, Diwakar Shetty, 65, lost control of the two-wheeler due to heavy downpour and the bike plunged into a 15 to 20-feet deep lake which did not have any barrier on the side of the road.

On getting information from the local people, the police, fire department personnel and diver Ishwara Malpe rushed to the spot. Shetty's body was retrieved at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard at Kota Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into water while crossing a culvert at Pilar in Someshwara TMC limits in Dakshina Kannada yesterday evening. The deceased is Suresh Gatti, a painter by profession. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, rain continues to lash various parts of twin districts. With IMD announcing a red alert, Deputy Commissioners in DK and Udupi have declared holidays for schools and PU Colleges.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Yadthare in Kundapura received 207.5 mm rainfall, Renjala 205 mm, Shirur 196 mm and Uppunda 182 mm of rainfall. While Marodi in Belthangady received 202 mm of rain, Balanja received 196 mm and Pajir 188 mm of rain.

The water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased following good showers in the catchment areas. The four gates of Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been opened. The IMD has announced an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 and 7.

