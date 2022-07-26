  1. Home
  2. SDPI accuses police of raiding homes and detaining innocent Muslim youths after Praveen’s murder

July 27, 2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The Social Democratic Party of India has accused police of raiding homes and detaining innocent Muslim youths in the wake of the murder of BJP activists at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

"Police instead of arresting those involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru have arrested innocents in order to please the BJP government," SDPI District Secretary Shakir Alake Majalu alleged.

The SDPI also urged police not to allow the Sangh Parivar to take out the procession carrying the body of Praveen. If any violence breaks out, the police should be held accountable, it said. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

July 19,2022

Bengaluru, July 19: The police have managed to crack the case of bomb threat to a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru after tracing a boy who had sent the threatening email. 

The accused is a student studying in the same school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, the police said.

The police traced the boy late in the night on Monday with the help of the IP address. A senior officer said the boy is studying in class 10 in the school.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, "The school case has been detected, the boy had sent the email to postpone the exam. Since the boy is minor, we cannot share more details about him in the case."

The school management had noticed the email around 8.30 am on Monday and had alerted the police. 

A bomb disposal team, a sniffer dog team, and jurisdiction police were called and rushed to the spot. The police evacuated over 1,500 students as a preventative measure. The students and staff members were moved safely to another part of the campus.

After a thorough check the police declared the email as a hoax. 

First semester examination for the class 10 students were going to begin from July 21. The boy was not prepared for the examination, and so he decided to send the threatening email, assuming that the management will declare holiday for at least two to three days. He created a new email ID to send the email and used the laptop of his parents.

Both the parents of the boy and the school management were shocked after learning that the boy chose such a step to avoid the examination.

July 26,2022

Bengaluru, July 26: With the Congress warning him for his politically sensitive statements, party leader and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said he has only got to know about it through the media, as he is travelling, and will look into to it once back in Bengaluru.

Reminding about "Lakshman Rekha" of the party's discipline and ideology, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a letter to Khan, has said that his recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste.

"I have not received any notice, I have seen it in the media, it is not a notice, it is a letter...I haven't received any so far, as I'm travelling. Without looking at it, I can't react. I'm in Davangere, will be travelling to Chitradurga later, once I go to Bengaluru, let me see," Khan told reporters. 

To a question that KPCC President D K Shivakumar is not reacting to anything regarding him, he said, "He is the President, big man, what is there to react (about me)."

Khan's recent claims about Muslims outnumbering Vokkaligas in Karnataka has stirred a controversy, with it taking the shape of "community politics." Khan had made this claim, while reacting to party's state President D K Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaliga community. In fact a survey conducted when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister had revealed that Muslims outnumbered both Lingayats and Vokkaligas in Karnataka. 

Shivakumar, who is a Vokkaliga, had recently called on the community, which forms a major vote bank in the old Mysuru or Southern Karnataka region, to support his Chief Ministerial bid. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, have been engaged in a political one-upmanship for months now, as both are Chief Ministerial aspirants.

Surjewala in his letter has said, "Unwarranted and uncharitable comments help no one except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness. Regrettably, your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines." He said no Congress leader should make remarks that go against the party's "foundational ideology" of "inherent inclusiveness away from the divisions of caste and religion." 

Reacting to the AICC letter to Khan, Shivakumar said, "I have seen about it through the media, I have got the information. He (Surjewala) will take whatever action has to be taken against whoever is concerned."

Khan has been openly making statements projecting Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister, in the event of the party coming to power after the 2023 Assembly polls. Though Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that the party's newly elected legislators and high command will decide on who will be the Chief Minister, Khan has been openly making statements in favour of his leader, ignoring warnings of disciplinary action, leaving the party virtually divided.

July 13,2022

carburnt.jpg

Udupi, July 13: A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. 

Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver’s seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.

Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said. 

