  2. SDPI Demands Rs 3,000 Crore for Dakshina Kannada Tourism in Karnataka Budget

SDPI Demands Rs 3,000 Crore for Dakshina Kannada Tourism in Karnataka Budget

February 24, 2025

Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Karnataka government to allocate Rs 3,000 crore in the 2025 state budget for the development of the tourism sector in Dakshina Kannada. This demand was made as part of the party’s ‘Janata Budget – 2025’ initiative.

Anwar Sadath S, president of SDPI’s Mangaluru Rural district unit, emphasized the district’s vast tourism potential, given its location between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea. He suggested projects such as beach development, walking tracks, play zones, amusement parks, and other recreational activities to boost tourism in the region.

In addition to tourism development, SDPI has called for several key initiatives in the state budget:

•    Establishment of a government medical college and a super-specialty hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Setting up a High Court bench and a government law college in the district.

•    Development of an IT Park to boost employment opportunities.

•    Minimum support price for arecanut and a dedicated research centre for arecanut diseases.

•    Expansion of healthcare facilities, including a branch of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mangaluru.

•    Construction of residential accommodation for Muslim religious leaders serving in mosques and madrasas.

•    A special financial package for paddy farmers, offering Rs 2 lakh per acre as financial assistance.

Sadath criticized previous administrations for neglecting Dakshina Kannada, despite the district being one of the top tax contributors in Karnataka. He highlighted the dominance of private entities in education, healthcare, and business, stressing the need for greater government support in public amenities and welfare schemes.

SDPI urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for new projects, job creation, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. The party insisted that the upcoming budget, to be presented on March 7, should prioritize balanced regional development across all districts.

News Network
February 14,2025

Mysuru/Hassan: A wave of sorrow engulfed two families in Karnataka as separate elephant attacks claimed the lives of a young man and an elderly woman on Thursday.

In a heartbreaking incident in Gadde Halla, under the N Begur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, 23-year-old Avinash, a BSc graduate and son of Huchchanayaka, lost his life in an elephant attack at around 6:30 am.

Avinash had gone to his farmland to water the crops when he encountered a herd of three elephants. Tragically, one of them charged at him, leaving him with no chance to escape, according to forest officials.

BTR Conservator of Forests S Prabhakaran and N Begur RFO Manjunath rushed to the scene. Following an autopsy conducted on-site, the body was handed over to the grieving family. In a gesture of support, Prabhakaran presented a compensation cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Avinash’s relatives.

Villagers expressed deep frustration over the recurring human-animal conflict in the region. They lamented that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) provides electricity only in the early morning hours, making it difficult for farmers to work safely. They urged authorities to ensure power supply during the daytime to mitigate risks.

In another tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman, Dyavamma of Kanaguppe village, met a similar fate in Bellavara village, Belur taluk, Hassan district. She had ventured out in search of her cattle but never returned. Hours later, her family found her lifeless body in a bush near Bellavara, bearing injuries consistent with an elephant attack.

Range Forest Officer B G Yatish visited the site, but locals, enraged by the recurring elephant menace, demanded the presence of the Forest Minister and Deputy Commissioner. District Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Yedukondalu arrived and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd, but to no avail.

MLA H K Suresh intervened by contacting Forest Minister Khandre, who assured a meeting before February 28 to address the growing human-wildlife conflict. The situation was finally diffused when Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama arrived at 6:30 pm, promising a dedicated meeting involving the Forest Department, Coffee Growers Association, and farmers next week.

With her assurance, the villagers relented, allowing officials to proceed with necessary formalities. The Deputy Commissioner also provided Dyavamma’s family with a Rs 15 lakh compensation cheque.

The incidents highlight the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human lives and wildlife in the region.

Agencies
February 12,2025

nursing.jpg

Kottayam: Stripped naked, dumbbells hung from private parts, stabbed with geometry box compasses and beaten bloody for three months - a fresh ragging incident has rocked a government college in Kerala where five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly subjecting their juniors to months of brutal physical and mental abuse.

The incident took place at Government Nursing College in Kottayam where three first-year students - all from Thiruvananthapuram -  filed a formal complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, detailing a series of violent acts that began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months.  

The complaint led to the suspension of the students and their arrest under the Anti-Ragging Act. According to the police, the first-year students were forced to stand naked while their seniors hung dumbbells from their private parts. The victims were also subjected to injuries using sharp objects, including a compass from a geometry box.  

The cruelty did not stop there. Lotion was applied to the wounds, causing pain. When the victims screamed in agony, the lotion was forcibly smeared into their mouths. The seniors allegedly filmed these acts and threatened the juniors with dire consequences, including jeopardising their academic futures, if they dared to report the abuse.  

The complaint also claims that the seniors regularly extorted money from the juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol. Those who refused to comply were beaten. One student, unable to bear the harassment any longer, informed his father, who then encouraged him to approach the police.  

All five are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate by Wednesday afternoon.  

The incident comes weeks after a 15-year-old schoolboy in Kochi died by suicide. The student's mother alleged that her son was bullied by students which pushed him towards his death.

News Network
February 20,2025

panama.jpg

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

