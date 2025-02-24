SDPI Demands Rs 3,000 Crore for Dakshina Kannada Tourism in Karnataka Budget

Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Karnataka government to allocate Rs 3,000 crore in the 2025 state budget for the development of the tourism sector in Dakshina Kannada. This demand was made as part of the party’s ‘Janata Budget – 2025’ initiative.

Anwar Sadath S, president of SDPI’s Mangaluru Rural district unit, emphasized the district’s vast tourism potential, given its location between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea. He suggested projects such as beach development, walking tracks, play zones, amusement parks, and other recreational activities to boost tourism in the region.

In addition to tourism development, SDPI has called for several key initiatives in the state budget:

• Establishment of a government medical college and a super-specialty hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

• Setting up a High Court bench and a government law college in the district.

• Development of an IT Park to boost employment opportunities.

• Minimum support price for arecanut and a dedicated research centre for arecanut diseases.

• Expansion of healthcare facilities, including a branch of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mangaluru.

• Construction of residential accommodation for Muslim religious leaders serving in mosques and madrasas.

• A special financial package for paddy farmers, offering Rs 2 lakh per acre as financial assistance.

Sadath criticized previous administrations for neglecting Dakshina Kannada, despite the district being one of the top tax contributors in Karnataka. He highlighted the dominance of private entities in education, healthcare, and business, stressing the need for greater government support in public amenities and welfare schemes.

SDPI urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for new projects, job creation, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. The party insisted that the upcoming budget, to be presented on March 7, should prioritize balanced regional development across all districts.