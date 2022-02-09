  1. Home
Sec 144 imposed near schools, colleges in Bengaluru for 2 weeks over hijab row

News Network
February 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As the Karnataka High Court resumed its hearing on the heated hijab row, gatherings and protests near educational institutes have been prohibited in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. 

The city police imposed Section 144 near schools and colleges.

"Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," read an order by the Police Department, Govt of Karnataka.

News Network
February 6,2022

latamangeshkar.jpg

Mumabi, Feb 6: Lata Mangeshkar, legendary singer who mesmerised millions with her golden voice, has died at 92. 

The music icon, who tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month.

Her sister Usha Mangeshkar said, "Lata Mangeshkar is dead."

Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.

Starting her career at the age of 13 in 1942 with songs in her mother tongue Marathi, Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. She has lent her golden voice to generations of film heroines, from Madhubala to Kajol.

Some of her most loved tracks are “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya” and “Tere liye”.

Her first Hindi song was “Paa lagoon kar jori” for Vasant Joglekar's movie “Aap Ki Seva Mein” in 1946.

Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Mangeshkar her first major break with the song “Dil mera toda” in “Majboor” and after that there was no looking back for ‘Lata didi’, as she is fondly called.

She has recorded songs for over a thousand Bollywood movies and has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. However, her major work is in Hindi.

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Mangeshkar was the first Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974.

News Network
January 28,2022

udupigirl.jpg

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

Hussein
 - 
Thursday, 3 Feb 2022

Congratulations. Very happy to see such news. Thank you Coastal Digest.

News Network
February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

AJS BAJWA
 - 
Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022

A lacklustre affair.

