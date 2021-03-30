Section 144 (3) imposed in Dakshina Kannada amid covid spike; religious gatherings in public places banned

  1. Home
March 30, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has has imposed a ban on all kinds of religious congregation in public places across the coastal district in the wake of fresh wave of covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders. The prohibitory order has already come into effect.

The DC said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, religious festivals at religious places.”  

He emphasised that festivals or gatherings for Ugadi, Holi, Shab-eiBaraat, Good Friday etc should not be held at public places, grounds, gardens or markets during till the prohibitory order is lifted. More than five people should not gather in groups, he said.

The decision is taken in the wake of recent spike in covid-19 cases in the district and amid possibilities of further spread of the coronavirus. 

March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The alleged sex scandal involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was turning out be a case of "honey trap", JD(S) said on Saturday, as it urged police to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain the truth, without succembing to any political pressure. 

The party, in a series of tweets, said the sex scandal episode has put Karnataka to shame before the nation. What initially looked like a sex scandal and sexual exploitation now seems like a conspiracy. 

The name of D K Shivakumar (Congress leader) has figured, making it look like a case of honey-trap. In all this, Karnataka is being put to shame before the nation," the regional party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said. 

Noting the release of back to back audio and video clippings, the party said there seemed to be a big group involved in the entire episode. Under the guise of providing justice to the victim, it was becoming clearer that someone is using her to play a game. It would be a ''huge insult'' to Karnataka and its police force if the case is allowed ''to just be by itself, making it an entertainment for the country," JD(S) said and called on police to bring out the truth without succumbing to any political pressure.

"The question whether this is sexual exploitation, a conspiracy or a honey-trap is troubling the citizens. Without distinguishing between ruling and opposition parties, police should find the truth. The state police is known for its sense of duty, and the time has come to prove it once again, it added.

March 27,2021

Pratapgarh, Mar 27: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

"Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

March 24,2021

An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against "Love Jihad", employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here on Wednesday.

At a press meet, Javadekar claimed the BJP manifesto is progressive, dynamic and development-oriented and Kerala was awaiting such a manifesto.
 
Attacking the Left-ruled state government, Javadekar said there was an attempt to hijack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projects and use it in Kerala with minute changes and present them before the people in a new form.

"Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational and developmental oriented. Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto." "As to the key points, the manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger-free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation (to protect the traditions of the hill shrine), free laptop to high school students, Love jihad legislation," Javadekar said.

He said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

"Pinarayi government has started hijacking central government schemes by making little modifications and taking credit," the union minister alleged.

