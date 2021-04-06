Section 144 imposed in Karnataka capital to curb Covid-19 spread

  1. Home
News Network
April 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in city limits from today.

The government has prohibited the operation of swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls etc in apartments and residential complexes in Bengaluru city limits, according to the order. 

"Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City," reads the order.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

charred.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 25: The driver of a container truck was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a private bus on the Mangaluru- Bengaluru highway last night.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kaukrady, in Nellyadi at around 11.30pm.

The private bus was plying from Kundapur to Bengaluru when it was hit by a container truck that was moving from Hassan to Mangaluru. Sparks were noticed initially and soon both the vehicles were completely gutted. 

The lorry driver is yet to be identified. The bus got completely destroyed due to the fire. Locals rushed to the spot and helped to douse the fire. 

Fire service personnel and police reached the spot and took further action.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station and investigation is in progress. 

Police said that the exact number of passengers travelling in the bus are yet to be ascertained, but most of the passengers and driver sustained minor injuries. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2021

SrinivasaGowda.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, known as Indian Usain Bolt,  has scripted a new “world record” in the slushy paddy field buffalo race by covering 100 metres in just 8.78 seconds in the ‘Sathya-Dharma’ Jodukare Kambala at Kakyapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

29-year-old Gowda had completed 100 metres in 8.96 seconds in the last week’s ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala, organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk. With the new record, he has broken his previous record. 

Srinivas made the record with the pair of buffaloes, owned by Shakitprasad Shetty of Mijar, in the Hagga Hiriya category.

Jilla Kambala Samithi Secretary Yedthoor Rajeev Shetty said, “In the previous Kambalas, the sensor was fixed for 125 metres. This is the first time that the sensor was fixed for 100 metres to get accurate results. It is one of the best performances by Gowda in this Kambala season.”

Gowda had grabbed international attention last year by creating a record by covering a 100-metre track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty went on to break the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Asmath Sharmeen.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Asmath Sharmeen T S of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has secured 1st Rank in Civil Engineering for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. 

Asmath Sharmeen T S secured the rank by scoring a CGPA of 9.42 in her under graduation in civil engineering. She has also bagged 13 Gold Medals which is the highest number of gold medals won by a single student. She will be receiving her degree and medals from his Vajubhai Vala, the Chancellor of the University during the 20th Annual Convocation to be held on 3rd April 2021 at VTU, Belagavi.

Asmath Sharmeen has brought laurels to her college by securing First Rank in Civil Engineering among 203 affiliated institutions of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Her faculty members say that she was not only excellent in Academics but also in extra-curricular activities right from her first semester and Sahyadri college was looking forward to a rank from such a talent. She is currently preparing for competitive exams for a high yielding career. She is daughter of Shareef and Shaheeda from Kasaragod.

The lists of gold medals received by Asmath Sharmeen T S are Sri Nijagunappa Gurulingappa Hakkapakki Gold Medal, R N Shetty Gold Medal, Sir M Visvesvaraya Co-operative Bank Gold Medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial Gold Medal, Jain University Gold Medal, Dr. M C Srinivas Murthy Memorial Cash Prize, Er. H S Siddalingaiah Civil Engineering Memorial Award (Cash Prize), National Institute of Engineering Silver Jubilee Gold Medal, Jyothi Gold Medal, Murty’s Medal of Excellence, Sri. S G Balekundri Gold Medal, VTU Gold Medal and Dr. (Smt.) Malathi Kesaree Gold Medal.

Dheeraj M from MBA secures 8th Rank

Dheeraj M.jpg

Dheeraj M of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has secured 8th Rank in MBA for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. He scored a CGPA of 8.57. He was placed from the campus and is currently working as the Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. As a student, Dheeraj has pursued several social concern projects and has also won Govt. Funding and Best Project Award in KSCST Student Project Scheme. He is son of Janardhana Rai and Revathi Rai of Kasaragod.

Sahyadri College management, principal, and faculty members are extremely proud of the university level achievement of the students.

