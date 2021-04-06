Section 144 imposed in Karnataka capital to curb Covid-19 spread

Mangaluru, Mar 25: The driver of a container truck was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a private bus on the Mangaluru- Bengaluru highway last night.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kaukrady, in Nellyadi at around 11.30pm.

The private bus was plying from Kundapur to Bengaluru when it was hit by a container truck that was moving from Hassan to Mangaluru. Sparks were noticed initially and soon both the vehicles were completely gutted.

The lorry driver is yet to be identified. The bus got completely destroyed due to the fire. Locals rushed to the spot and helped to douse the fire.

Fire service personnel and police reached the spot and took further action.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station and investigation is in progress.

Police said that the exact number of passengers travelling in the bus are yet to be ascertained, but most of the passengers and driver sustained minor injuries.