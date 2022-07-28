Section 144 in sensitive areas of Mangaluru after Fazil murder; top cop urges not to take law into hands

  1. Home
July 28, 2022

Mangaluru, July 28: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Surthkal and surrounding areas in the wake of coldblooded murder of a Muslim youth by car-borne assailants. 

Speaking to media persons, the top cop said the prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. on July 30 under the limits of Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police stations. 

Liquor shops also will be banned in these areas during this period, he said.

23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was chased and hacked to death when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal in the evening. 

The commissioner vowed to nab the miscreants and urged people not to take law into their own hands.

July 21,2022

After the Udupi police gave clean chit to former minister K S Eshwarappa in suicide case of civil works contractor Santosh Patil, the latter’s wife has accused the cops of succumbing to the political pressure from the veteran BJP leader and not doing fair investigation. 

Renuka Patil, the wife of Santosh Patil, who was found dead in a lodge at Udupi on April 12 this year, demanded that the case be taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) so that the truth could come out. 

Renuka told reporters at Badas village, in Belagavi taluk, on Wednesday evening that Santosh’s WhatsApp messages were death notes, and his cell phone, in police custody, had evidence.

“My husband had made allegations of 40 per cent commission demand by Eshwarappa, through his associates and had paid about Rs 10 lakh, and was arranging the remaining amount,” Renuka told media persons.
She said that the Udupi police didn’t conduct a fair investigation and filed a B-report of the case. “We the family members shall challenge the B-report in court. We also want a CBI investigation into the case for the truth to come out,” she said.

She said she had even written a letter to the governor after Eshwarappa had claimed that he would come out clean in the case within 15 days—which became true. “The police saying there was no evidence could not be accepted. Suicide note of Santosh was in his cell phone along with other evidence. They could have been destroyed,” she feared.

Renuka also alleged that the police did not respond to the calls made by her family members seeking information about the progress in the investigation, but had sent three notices within the span of 15 days.

“If we write death notes and end our lives, will it be acceptable to police?” she questioned.

Youngsters from the village staged a protest against the Udupi police in front of Patil’s residence in Badas.

July 27,2022

Sullia, July 27: The coldblooded murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Sullia taluk last night has sparked tension across Dakshina Kannada district wherein a teenage Muslim boy was murdered by Bajrang Dal workers earlier this month. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants last night. 

Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two persons on a KL registered motorbike charging towards him. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. He was shifted to a private hospital he succumbed.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is said that he was involved in a matter in Kalanja's Vishnunagar, wherein a 19-year-old Muslim boy was murdered a few days ago. 

After the murder a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire. 

Today many schools have declared holiday in Bellare town and other parts of Sullia. A prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144.

Meanwhile, activists of Sangh Parivar were seen enforcing bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Most of the shops in these shops are closed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was silent on the murder committed by Bajrang Dal activists, has strongly condemned the fresh murder.

July 20,2022

Bengaluru, July 20: Amidst concerns over intensified saffronisation of education, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh has said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over.

He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The current focus of the government is the learning-recovery programme to make for the gap caused due to Covid-19. However, the nali-kali method of learning (imparting education through fun activities) will be implemented from classes 1-3 as per the NEP guidelines once the learning-recovery programme is over so that students are proficient in basic arithmetic and alphabetical skills.” Nagesh added that the department is also planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.

In line with the UP government’s decision to introduce general subjects in madrasas, Nagesh said efforts will be made to incorporate mainstream subjects like science, maths, and English in madrasas. He noted that attendance in Urdu schools have reduced drastically and students want to learn more subjects.

“We have got recommendations to change the syllabus in madrasas and incorporate subjects like maths, English and science. No decision has been taken on this yet but we will implement this.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagesh said 15,000 teachers will be recruited this academic year. “Karnataka’s teacher student ratio is 1:23, but we are witnessing shortage of teachers, especially in rural regions. We will recruit a sufficient number of teachers on priority.”

He said about 1,800 schools in Karnataka have less than 10 students. “Out of 48,000 government schools, around 13,800 have less than 25 students. The teacher shortage is also because for every school with less than 10 students we are providing one teacher and for every school with more than 11 students, we are providing two teachers. We will offer free transportation to students by spending Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds and also introduce classes in spoken English,” said Nagesh, who also added that students’ strength in government schools is declining because of lack of quality education.

