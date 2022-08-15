  1. Home
  Security beefed up in Udupi as portraits of Savarkar stoke flames of communal tension

August 16, 2022
August 16, 2022

Udupi, Aug 16: Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of VD Savarkar put up in that city.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The banner depicted Hindu Rashtra' with Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

August 8,2022
August 8,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 8: A two-wheeler rider lost his life in a road accident after he allegedly tried to avoid a pothole in the city.

The incident took place around two days ago when Atheesh was riding a two-wheeler from Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte.

When he reached a commercial complex near Kandettu Cross near Bikarnakatte, it was raining heavily and he failed to notice a pothole, police sources said. 

At the last minute, he probably tried to avoid the pothole, he lost control of the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital. He reportedly died on the way.

August 3,2022
August 3,2022

maududiqutub.jpg

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to drop teachings of two Islamic thinkers from their syllabus of the Department of Islamic Studies with varsity officials saying that the decision was taken after some complaints were received that the teachings of the authors were “objectionable”.

The two scholars whose teachings will be removed are Sayyid Qutb and Sayyid Abul A’la al-Maududi, said officials. The announcement to remove the teachings of the two scholars comes days after an open letter was written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 25 pro-Hindutva academics falsely accusing the duo of calling for genocide of non-Muslims. 

The open letter had said that it is a matter of deep concern and worry that the writings of Abul Ala Maududi is part of the course curriculum of the three universities.

Confirming the removal of the two scholars’ teachings from the syllabus, AMU Public Relations Officer Shafey Kidwai said, “The two scholars’ teachings will be removed from the syllabus. The process for it will be followed. It was decided to remove the parts from the syllabus to avoid any controversy at the varsity. The circumstances have changed over the years. What may have been considered worth teaching years ago may not be considered worth teaching now…”

“There were some complaints. I don’t know who complained, but yes, some people raised an issue with these teachings and the department decided to remove it,” added Kidwai.

The open letter written by the 25 academics was titled “Indoctrination of students at state funded institutions like the Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia & Jamia Hamdard through an anti-Indic/anti-national course curriculum”. It read, “We the undersigned wish to bring to your notice the brazenly Jihadi Islamic course curriculum being followed by certain departments of state funded Islamic universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia and Hamdard University.” Among the signatories was Prof. Madhu Kishwar, Senior Fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

A professor at the department, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We were told by the higher authorities of the varsity to remove these two scholars from the syllabus of the Department of Islamic Studies. It was told to us that the decision was taken to avoid a controversy at the varsity.”

“We weren’t told by the varsity authorities which part of what was being taught was objectionable or anti-national. We were simply told to remove the teachings of the two authors,” said the professor.

An official at the varsity said that the teachings of the two authors were being taught for Masters in the Department of Islamic Studies as optional papers. “These two authors were being taught for at least a couple of decades. In the optional papers, the department used to teach the thoughts and teachings of the two authors and ideologues. They ranged from their religious teachings and political thoughts. The optional papers taught about them were titled ‘Maulana Madudi and his thoughts’ and ‘Sayyid Qutb and his thoughts. These were two optional papers for masters’ students of the Department of Islamic Studies at AMU,” said the official.

August 6,2022
August 6,2022

muhammadfazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In memory of Mohammed Fazil, 23, who was hacked to death in Surathkal on July 28 by communal hatemongers, the Blood Helpline Karnataka (BHK) will be organising four blood donation camps on August 7 in the Dakshina Kannada.

The blood donation camps will be organised at Puttur, Ullal, Ammunje and Ulaibettu. The BHK aims to collect more than 500 units of blood through the four camps to be held in the district.

According to Ifaz Bannur, administrator of BHK, Mohammed Fazil was also a member of the organisation. “He was our member and he had donated blood 14 times during his life. In addition, he was also helping the forum to organise blood donation camps in various parts of Surathkal and other surrounding areas,” he said.

About BHK

BHK was launched on August 8, 2016 by a group of friends through a WhatsApp group with the theme ‘Let us become blood relatives’, to reach out to people in case there was a requirement for blood.

BHK was officially registered in 2017. Now, there are over 50 administrations functioning through 45 WhatsApp groups with over 5,000 volunteers.

The 50 administrations are 50 working members, who engage in organising blood donation camps in various parts of the district and also outside the district.

In addition, the forum has a wide-member base of more than 7,000 volunteers on Facebook.

Over the past six years, BHK has organised 203 blood donation camps in Mangaluru, Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Manipal, Madikeri, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Bengaluru and has collected 11,612 units of blood so far.

Along with blood donation camps, the forum has 2,383 volunteers who directly visit the hospitals in case of emergencies to donate blood. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 672 volunteers donated blood to the blood banks in the district, said Ifaz.

In fact, Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq, in his complaint to the police, had also informed how his son was living in harmony with all people in the region and had even donated blood several times in the past to save lives, irrespective of caste and religion. 

