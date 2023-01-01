'Semi-final' for Lok Sabha elections as key states set for Assembly polls in 2023

  1. Home
News Network
January 1, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 1: A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. 

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.

The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the nine scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year.

On December 9, sources had said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. 

News Network
December 19,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A class 4 student lost his life after he was beaten up and pushed off from the first floor by his teacher at a government-run school in Karnataka’s Gadak district. 

The accused teacher is missing following the incident and the police have launched an operation to nab him.

The teacher, Muttu Hadali, beat 9-year-old Bharat Barakeri with a thin iron rod at government primary school at Hagli village near Nargund town in Gadag when he was talking to his friends on Monday, December 18.

Shivprakash Devaraju, a senior police officer said the family dispute is likely to be cause behind the incident.

The police further informed that Muttu had earlier thrashed Bharat’s mother, Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the school. Barker is presently hospitalised.

In a similar incident in Delhi last week, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

Earlier on Saturday, a man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

News Network
December 18,2022

An expatriate who worked for decades in the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to give a better life for his family back home in India was rejected by his own wife and children after he died.

Dubai-based NRI social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who has repatriated the bodies of thousands of Indians who have died in the Middle East, hit out at the wife and two children of a 62-year-old man who refused to accept his body.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf said the deceased had worked in the Middle East for decades and had not gone home in the past five years.

He worked day and night and even saved money without having proper meals for himself and sent the money to his family in India.

He died earlier this week and after the family was informed about his death, the wife and two children unanimously said they didn't need his body. The wife even gave an undertaking to the police that they didn't need the body.

Sister's family receive the body

After several phone calls to different people, Ashraf said the family of the deceased's sister came forward to accept his body and perform his last rites.

"Don't show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate," he wrote on Facebook.

Who is Ashraf Thamarassery?

Ashraf, a native of Thamarassery in Kerala, has dedicated his life to repatriating the dead to their homelands.
Over the years, Ashraf has received and repatriated thousands of bodies, including that of actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.

While it is not the first time he has come across such an experience, Ashraf says learning that someone who spent his life for the family was rejected by his loved ones after he died is painful.

News Network
December 29,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of curtailing the legislature session by a day for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lacks guts to ask him not to come during the session.

He said the move to curtail the session is "against the state", and demanded that it be extended for another week to discuss public issues. "The stance of the BJP government in Karnataka to cancel the proceedings of the House tomorrow in order to attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah' programme is against the state. I demand that the session be extended for one more week and to provide an opportunity to discuss public issues," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that even 15 days won't be enough to discuss many issues, he said, "Keeping all that aside curtailing the session for bending the knee before Amit Shah, shows the indifference of the Karnataka BJP government towards the people." 

The 10-day long winter session of Karnataka legislature which began in this border district on December 19 was to end on 30 December. However, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said that Thursday will be the last day. Amit Shah will be arriving in Bengaluru tonight to attend various events and party meetings on December 30 and 31 in Mandya, Devanahalli and Bengaluru. Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, the time was not sufficient to raise several issues of public importance in the House, and the government is curtailing the session, instead of extending.

"Amit Shah will come and go, just because Amit Shah is coming can the session be adjourned? Let whoever wants to go (for Amit Shah event) go and let the assembly continue its functioning on its part, the Speaker won't go any way. He (Bommai) should have told Amit Shah that I'm Chief Minister, don't come during the session, come later. He doesn't have that guts," he said.

When pointed out that Congress too is holding a convention "Krishna Yojana Samavesha" in Vijayapura on Friday, which he and other party leaders will be attending, Siddaramaiah said, "We have scheduled it at 4 PM, as the session will be half-a-day on Friday, we had planned to take a chopper to attend it after the assembly proceedings." 

