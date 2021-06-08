  1. Home
  Senior BJP leader, six-time MLA C M Udasi, 85, no more

coastaldigest.com news network
June 8, 2021

Bengaluru, June 8: Six-time legislator and former Minister C.M. Udasi (85) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to age related illness.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and son Shivakumar Udasi, a BJP Member of Parliament representing Haveri.

A former Minister for Public Works in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008, the veteran leader represented Hangal assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was popular in the constituency due to his easy access to people.

Identified with socialist movement, Mr. Udasi was first elected as an independent legislator from Hangal in 1983. In 1985, he retained the seat contesting on the Janata Party symbol.

When the Janata Dal split into JD (Secular) and JD (United) in 1999, he was with JD (U). While he joined BJP in 2004, he quit the saffron party and followed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who launched the Karnataka Janata Party in 2013.

As the KJP nominee, he lost to Congress candidate Manohar Tahasildar. He returned to the BJP fold along with Mr. Yediyurappa and wrested the seat back in 2018.

Initially, he was a follower of former Chief Minister late J.H. Patil, in later years Mr. Udasi was associated with the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Condoling the death, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Mr. Udasi was a gentleman and dynamic politician committed to solving people's problems. He noted that his work as a PWD minister was noteworthy.
 

News Network
June 7,2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Covid-19 patient discharges are outstripping new cases being found daily, with officials describing the development as a sign of the state’s recovery from the second wave.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the highlights of the Covid-19 bulletin, which reported 25,659 discharges, double the cases (12,209) found on the day.

The trend first began on May 22 in Bengaluru Urban, where the number of discharges has generally been exceeding new cases by a factor of between three and five.

Dr Sudhakar said the state conducted 1.58 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka’s test positivity rate (TPR) falling by two points in a day to 7.71 per cent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said even though graded unlocking may happen over the course of the next two months, it did not mean, for example, that a person could go to a pub for a drink anytime soon.

“There may be a reduced sense of fear of Covid-19 now, but the public will have to stay vigilant. It took a significant amount of effort, including large-scale collaborations by officers, officials, medical staff and the public to bring the surge under control,” he said.

He added that testing would also be maintained at high levels. “The thumb rule is about 10,000 tests per 1,000 cases. To be on the safer side, we would increase the number of tests to 20,000 tests per 1,000 cases. So, if we had 2,000 cases daily, we would be conducting about 40,000 tests,” he said.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, an analysis by the independent Jeevan Raksha analysis think-tank found that Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest death moving growth rate among major cities in India.

 “This indicates a shorter doubling period and increase in average daily number of deaths. On the contrary, the average daily caseload has decreased by over 80%. This pattern is possible due to inadequate and timely testing,” a Jeevan Raksha report released on Sunday stated.

Furthermore, the city’s actual active caseload continues to be slightly higher than normal as per projections carried out internally by the BBMP War Room and by independent data modelers.

As per a mathematical model developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the decline of the active caseload has not been adequate enough to show effective containment.  
 

News Network
May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: The Karnataka government on Friday asked the GST council of Narendra Modi government to release compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to the state that is pending for the 2020-21 financial year.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the state in the GST Council, which met today under the Chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requested it to extend the loan facility for compensation to the states to 2021-22 fiscal, his office said in a statement. 

The Minister also discussed the demand that the GST compensation to states be extended beyond 2022. Bommai further said that goods like oxygen equipment, PPE kits and medicines for black fungus should be included in the list of concessional goods.

He also suggested bringing down tax rates on Covid- related goods from 12 per cent to 5 per cent for medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators/generators, pulse oximeters and testing kits till August 31.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 7,2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

