Senior BJP leader, six-time MLA C M Udasi, 85, no more

Bengaluru, June 8: Six-time legislator and former Minister C.M. Udasi (85) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to age related illness.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and son Shivakumar Udasi, a BJP Member of Parliament representing Haveri.

A former Minister for Public Works in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008, the veteran leader represented Hangal assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was popular in the constituency due to his easy access to people.

Identified with socialist movement, Mr. Udasi was first elected as an independent legislator from Hangal in 1983. In 1985, he retained the seat contesting on the Janata Party symbol.

When the Janata Dal split into JD (Secular) and JD (United) in 1999, he was with JD (U). While he joined BJP in 2004, he quit the saffron party and followed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who launched the Karnataka Janata Party in 2013.

As the KJP nominee, he lost to Congress candidate Manohar Tahasildar. He returned to the BJP fold along with Mr. Yediyurappa and wrested the seat back in 2018.

Initially, he was a follower of former Chief Minister late J.H. Patil, in later years Mr. Udasi was associated with the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Condoling the death, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Mr. Udasi was a gentleman and dynamic politician committed to solving people's problems. He noted that his work as a PWD minister was noteworthy.

