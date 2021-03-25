Serial theft near 3 police stations in Puttur: 4 jewellery stores burgled

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning.

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments.

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting.

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered.