Serial theft near 3 police stations in Puttur: 4 jewellery stores burgled

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25, 2021

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

March 20,2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

March 22,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.

