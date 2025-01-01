  1. Home
Series of car fires in Mangaluru: Another incident leaves vehicle destroyed

News Network
January 2, 2025

Mangaluru, Jan 2: The coastal city of Mangaluru witnessed yet another alarming car fire incident last evening, marking the latest in a series of similar mishaps in recent months. Fortunately, quick action by the driver and passengers prevented any injuries.

On January 1, a moving Volkswagen car caught fire on the road leading to the helipad at Maryhill. The passengers noticed flames emanating from the front of the vehicle. Acting promptly, the driver pulled over, and all four occupants exited safely.

Local residents attempted to douse the flames using water, and personnel from the Kadri fire service soon arrived to manage the situation. Despite their efforts, the car's engine was completely destroyed.

This incident adds to a growing list of car fire cases reported in Mangaluru recently:

December 16, 2024: A Hyundai car caught fire near City Centre Mall. The driver narrowly escaped.

November 15, 2024: A car was gutted within minutes near Kadri police station, though the driver escaped unharmed.

November 10, 2024: A Maruti 800 waiting at a petrol station caught fire and was completely burnt.

September 28, 2024: A parked BMW at Adyar was destroyed in a fire.

September 5, 2024: Another BMW caught fire near NITK.

In all these incidents, timely evacuation ensured that no injuries were reported. However, the frequency of such cases raises serious concerns about vehicle safety and the need for preventive measures.

Authorities and vehicle manufacturers must investigate the underlying causes of these fires to prevent future occurrences. Public awareness about vehicle maintenance and safety measures is also critical to avert such mishaps.

News Network
January 1,2025

Udupi: In a shocking case of investment fraud, a 72-year-old man from Udupi, Karnataka, lost Rs 49 lakh after falling prey to a deceptive stock market scheme. The incident highlights the growing menace of online scams targeting unsuspecting individuals.

According to the complaint filed by Francis Castelino, an unknown individual added his son's mobile number to a WhatsApp group titled "Stock Market Navigation." The group shared stock market insights and promised lucrative returns, convincing Castelino’s son to invest. Trusting the information, the son persuaded his father to make substantial investments.

On December 30, 2024, Castelino transferred Rs 17,00,000, his wife contributed Rs 10,50,000, and their son invested Rs 21,50,000 to the bank account provided by the fraudsters. 

However, when Castelino attempted to withdraw the invested money, he and his family were pressured to reinvest further. Realizing that the promised profits and their principal amount were not forthcoming, the family approached the police for help.

A case has been registered at the Udupi CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and 318(4) BNS. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits and recover the lost funds.

News Network
January 1,2025

The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru ushered in 2025 with a blend of joy, prayers, and festivities, leaving behind a memorable farewell to 2024. The celebrations were a harmonious mix of cultural, recreational, and spiritual activities, reflecting the city’s rich diversity and warmth.

From the early hours of the evening, families and friends thronged popular eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Restaurants and pubs across the city hosted live performances and curated special events to amplify the New Year cheer. Music, dance, and spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky, creating an electrifying ambiance as Mangaluru welcomed 2025 with open arms.

Ensuring safety and order, Mangaluru city police intensified security measures throughout the city. With 103 picket points and 19 barricade locations in place, the police maintained strict vigilance, monitoring vehicle movements and preventing any untoward incidents. The celebrations were largely peaceful, thanks to the robust security arrangements.

Beaches like Tannirbhavi and Panambur were hotspots of activity, attracting large crowds eager to witness the last sunset of 2024. Beachside resorts reported full occupancy, with many organizing exclusive parties and recreational activities. Meanwhile, religious destinations in the Dakshina Kannada district saw a significant influx of devotees. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and other prominent temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, witnessed a steady stream of visitors offering prayers and seeking blessings for the New Year.

At Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, special rituals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 am on Wednesday, culminating in a grand rathotsava at 6:00 am, according to Padmaraj R. Poojary, treasurer of the temple management committee.

In a heartwarming gesture, several organizations and NGOs extended their celebrations to orphanages and old age homes, organizing events to spread joy among the less fortunate.

As the city steps into 2025, Mangaluru’s vibrant celebrations, coupled with its commitment to safety and inclusivity, set the tone for a promising year ahead.
 

News Network
December 31,2024

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming act of selflessness, the family of a 52-year-old auto-electrician from Mangaluru chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in Abu Dhabi. This decision brought hope and new life to four people, turning a personal tragedy into a legacy of compassion.

Sudhakar, son of Chakku, hailed from Ekkur in Magaluru, and worked in Al Ain for nearly five years, continuing a 15-year career in the UAE. On December 14, while at work, Sudhakar experienced dizziness and was rushed to a clinic. His condition worsened as his blood pressure fluctuated. Due to insurance complications, he was referred to multiple hospitals before being diagnosed with a brain clot. A surgery was performed with his company’s consent, but during the procedure, Sudhakar suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the family’s hopes for his recovery, he was declared brain dead on December 18.

Faced with an emotionally wrenching decision, the family chose to honor Sudhakar's memory by donating his organs. "The authorities contacted us for our consent, and the entire family, including his wife Seema and her father, participated in a conference call. Though it was a tough decision, we agreed to give life to others through him," shared Ganesh, Sudhakar's elder brother.

On December 23, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, Sudhakar’s lungs, liver, and kidneys were successfully retrieved for transplantation, giving four people a second chance at life. "We are proud that even in his passing, Sudhakar became a beacon of hope for others," said Ganesh.

The authorities extended immense support to Sudhakar’s family, ensuring the respectful transport of his mortal remains to Mangaluru. They also sponsored the travel of a family member to accompany the body, which arrived on December 27. Sudhakar's final rites were conducted the same day.

Sudhakar leaves behind his wife Seema, a homemaker, and two children, Sakshi, 20, and Sakshath, 11. While the family takes solace in his final act of generosity, they hope for support in securing the children's education and future.

Sudhakar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of how even in loss, one can choose to give the ultimate gift of life to others.

