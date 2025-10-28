Setback for Karnataka govt as HC halts order on public gatherings; RSS smiles

Bengaluru: In a setback for the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday paused the order that mandated prior permission for gatherings of over 10 people in public spaces.

The Congress government on October 18 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, the BJP's parent body, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was then challenged in the court.

The state government, however, has defended its order, citing the 2013 circular by the education department, issued under the then BJP government, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on October 4, alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge, then denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The RSS then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, which asked its representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.