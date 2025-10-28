  1. Home
  Setback for Karnataka govt as HC halts order on public gatherings; RSS smiles

News Network
October 28, 2025

Bengaluru: In a setback for the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday paused the order that mandated prior permission for gatherings of over 10 people in public spaces.

The Congress government on October 18 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, the BJP's parent body, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was then challenged in the court.

The state government, however, has defended its order, citing the 2013 circular by the education department, issued under the then BJP government, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on October 4, alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge, then denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The RSS then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, which asked its representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.

October 14,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A 53-year-old NRI from Kerala, employed in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly cheated of ₹44.8 lakh by a group who lured him to Mangaluru under the pretext of arranging a marriage alliance.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Ashraf Thavarakadan, he had travelled to Mangaluru in September 2024 after being assured of a suitable match by the accused. 

However, upon arrival, he was allegedly trapped by Basheer, Safiya, and others, who took his photos and videos and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid a large sum of money.

The victim claimed that the gang extorted a total of ₹44.8 lakh from him through threats and blackmail.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is currently underway.

October 27,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

October 21,2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

