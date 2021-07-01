Several injured as medical college bus veers off road after colliding with motorbike

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
July 2, 2021

Bantwal, July 2: At least three women staff of a medical college and a motorbike rider suffered injuries as medical college bus veered off the road after involving in a collision with a motorbike on Mangalapadavu-Anantady road at Surulimoole, under the limits of Vittla police station in Bantwal taluk. 

The bus belonging to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, was transporting the staff of staff of Wenlock, KMC and Lady Goschen hospitals and the motorbike was coming from the opposite direction. 

The bike rider has been identified as Zakir, a resident of Irandoor Padil. 

After collision, the driver turned the bus towards the side and it got stuck in a gorge.

There were 13 passengers on board the bus. They were staff nurses hailing from Mangalapadavu, Anantady and Mani areas. Three among them suffered injuries. All the injured were admitted into the Vittal community hospital.

Sleuths of Vittal police station visited the spot.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

News Network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

