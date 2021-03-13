  1. Home
  Sex-for-job row: Jarkiholi's confidant files complaint, calls clip 'fake'

News Network
March 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 13: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took a new turn on Saturday afternoon after one of his confidants filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police alleging that the sensational clip provided by activist Dinesh Kallahalli, which was also uploaded on social media, was fake and defamatory.

The complaint does not mention any name but it says that some unknown people were behind the release of the fake CD and asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary action against the concerned persons. 

According to Sadashivanagar police, former MLA Nagaraj approached the police with a copy of the complaint signed by Jarkiholi and told them that he had come to file the complaint on behalf of the former minister.

The details and allegations made in the complaint were being verified by the station house officer. According to sources, the police officials have contacted their seniors, including the officers in the SIT, and briefed them about the complaint details. 

Sources said that the police would be contacting legal experts to take their opinion before registering an FIR. 

February 28,2021

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Live Speech, Coronavirus India Latest News and Update

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation during the 74th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. 

This is the 21st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' 2.0.

To listen to the radio address, you can tune in to Doordarshan or the All India Radio. The live stream would also be available on the NaMo App.

In the previous episode, the Prime Minister had highlighted the Republic Day farmers' tractor rally by saying that the country was saddened by the "insult" to the Tricolour.

"We have to infuse times to come with new hope and novelty. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience and courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves. We have to take our country forward at a faster pace," he added.

He had also said that the government was committed to modernise agriculture and will continue to take steps in this regard. 

March 7,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 7: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a private complaint and cognisance of offences taken by a trial court in 2013 against the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air India Ltd. (AI) and its executives on the Air India Express 812 plane crash incident outside Mangaluru airport on May 22, 2010, in which 158 persons on board were killed.

The judicial magistrate first class, on February 19, 2013, had taken cognisance for offences like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence under Indian Penal Code against AAI, AI and their executives based on the private complaint lodged on March 6, 2012, by Mangaluru-based 812 Foundation.

Justice Ashok G. Nijagannavar passed the order while allowing the petitions filed in 2013 by AAI and its executive Ansbert D’Souza, and AI and its executive Peter Abraham, who had questioned the legality cognisance taken by the magistrate court merely on the basis of “deemed sanction” for their prosecution.

The High Court has held that trial court had failed to consider that the charge sheet, filed by the jurisdictional police on the air crash incident, was closed by the trial court on February 13, 2012, as the two pilots of the aircraft, who were the only two named as accused, had also died in the crash.

Besides, the magistrate did not consider the report of the Court of Inquiry, conducted as per the law into the air crash, which had specifically pointed out that the crash occurred due to failure of the pilot, the High Court said, while pointing out the trial court, before taking cognisance of offence against the petitioners, had also failed to take into consider that petitioners were not named either in the charge sheet or in the report of the Court of Inquiry.

The High Court said the magistrate was not correct in holding that there exist “deemed sanction” for their prosecution as authorities did not decide complainant’s plea for grant of sanction within a specific period. The High Court said there is no concept of “deemed sanction” in law as the period of three to four months suggested by the apex court under Prevention of Corruption and such a suggestion has not been translated into a law by the Central government.
 

March 8,2021

modkamat.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 8: It was special day for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist, who received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

Dr Kamath had supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

