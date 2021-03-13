Sex-for-job row: Jarkiholi's confidant files complaint, calls clip 'fake'

Bengaluru, Mar 13: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took a new turn on Saturday afternoon after one of his confidants filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police alleging that the sensational clip provided by activist Dinesh Kallahalli, which was also uploaded on social media, was fake and defamatory.
The complaint does not mention any name but it says that some unknown people were behind the release of the fake CD and asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary action against the concerned persons.
According to Sadashivanagar police, former MLA Nagaraj approached the police with a copy of the complaint signed by Jarkiholi and told them that he had come to file the complaint on behalf of the former minister.
The details and allegations made in the complaint were being verified by the station house officer. According to sources, the police officials have contacted their seniors, including the officers in the SIT, and briefed them about the complaint details.
Sources said that the police would be contacting legal experts to take their opinion before registering an FIR.
Comments
Add new comment