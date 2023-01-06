Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman in Air India flight, arrested from Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman passenger in a flight on November 26, 2022 was arrested in Bengaluru by a joint team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru and Delhi police.

According to sources, Mishra was detained from his office late on Friday in Sanjay Nagar area in North Bengaluru.

The team under the supervision of S D Sharanappa, joint commissioner of police (Crime) and Delhi police detained Mishra.

Sources said that the Delhi police had contacted the city police two days ago after getting tip off that Mishra is in Bengaluru to evade his arrest. Initially, his location was traced near Whitefield area, but he was changing his locations. The team finally nabbed him in Sanjay Nagar.

A senior officer said, "we have only assisted the Delhi police in catching him. But, the interrogation will be done by Delhi police as the case was registered IGI Airport police station, Delhi. We will not interfere in their interrogation."

The FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4, based on the complaint filed by the woman.