  Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman in Air India flight, arrested from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman in Air India flight, arrested from Bengaluru

News Network
January 7, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman passenger in a flight on November 26, 2022 was arrested in Bengaluru by a joint team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru and Delhi police.

According to sources, Mishra was detained from his office late on Friday in Sanjay Nagar area in North Bengaluru.

The team under the supervision of S D Sharanappa, joint commissioner of police (Crime) and Delhi police detained Mishra.

Sources said that the Delhi police had contacted the city police two days ago after getting tip off that Mishra is in Bengaluru to evade his arrest. Initially, his location was traced near Whitefield area, but he was changing his locations. The team finally nabbed him in Sanjay Nagar.

A senior officer said, "we have only assisted the Delhi police in catching him. But, the interrogation will be done by Delhi police as the case was registered IGI Airport police station, Delhi. We will not interfere in their interrogation."

The FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4, based on the complaint filed by the woman. 

News Network
December 29,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: An expatriate worker from Mangaluru lost his life in a collision between a car and a truck in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Fazil, son of Addu Kaka from Surathkal Thadambail in Mangaluru taluk. 

Fazil, who had entered wedlock just one and a half years ago, was residing in the kingdom along with his wife and new born child. 

He was working for a contract company in Jubail in past five years. The tragedy occurred around 260 kilometre from Riyadh, when he was returning from his official visit to Al Hasa.

News Network
December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in four police station jurisdictions coming under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits till 6 am on December 27.

Following the murder of a 43-year-old Jaleel by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal on Saturday night, the Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits. As Mangaluru is a sensitive region and to avoid any disruption in law and order, the section has been imposed.

In his order, the Commissioner said that prohibitory order was imposed to maintain law and order and peace. Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers is prohibited during the period. The Commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

As there is a chance of miscreants taking advantage of the tense situation in the region, the Commissioner has directed the factories and establishments coming under these four police station jurisdictions to change the work hours of their employees from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday and Monday. The concerned heads of these organisations should ensure that no workers move around on the roads in these areas from 6 pm to 6 am.

Further, the Commissioner of Police has prohibited the sale of liquor in all the liquor outlets in four police station limits till 10 am on December 27.

Victim Jaleel was running a fancy store in Katipalla and is a resident of Kuloor. On December 24, two assailants stabbed him in front of his shop. He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the hospital. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station, said the Commissioner.

He said that the investigation is in progress to know the motive behind the murder.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces including KSRP platoons, and strike forces have been deployed at Surathkal and other sensitive areas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

News Network
January 1,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 1: A 34-year old youth, who sustained injury, when an elderly man fired at him while loading his rifle by chance during New Year celebrations last night, died in a private hospital today. 

According to police, Manjunath Olekar, (67) was partying with his son and son's friends at his residence in Vidyanagar in the city on December 31st night as part of new year celebrations. 

Manjunath wanted to fire in the air as part of the New Year celebrations. But he fired at Vinay, friend of his son, by accident. 

Later, Manjuath too died of cardiac arrest. 

Vinay was taken to a private hospital. But he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kote police registered a case and the investigation is on. 

