Shivamogga | Both Hindus and Muslims indulged in violence; properties of both communities damaged: Police 

October 3, 2023

Shivamogga, Oct 3: Those who disturbed peace at Shantinagar also known as Ragigudda in Shivamogga belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities, according to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, Hindus and Muslims had hurled stones at each other during the Eid procession. Hence, scores of people sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at McGann hospital in the city.

He said, youths belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities from Davangere's Nyamathi had come in a van to see Eid procession.

They returned to their homes after violence broke out. They were interrogated as well. However, they had no criminal background and were found innocent.

Referring to the cut-out issue that took place at Shantinagar on October 1, he said that the issue had been resolved in the morning and has no link with violence.

"District administration had taken effective steps. Houses and vehicles belonging to all communities were damaged. Some have lodged complaints and others must also do the same. We will do the needful," he added.

He stated, six people were injured in the incident. FIR had been registered against only those who hurled stones after examining the evidence including CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders will continue in Shantinagar, but there is no restriction on movement of people and commercial activities in other parts of the city. He also made it clear that procession has been banned.

September 23,2023

Riyadh, Sept 23: This day marks the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia, a day of pride and celebration for both its citizens and residents. Under the visionary leadership that prioritizes the well-being and prosperity of the people, this joyous occasion reflects upon the nation's remarkable journey toward a promising future.

As we commemorate this historic day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) takes us on a reflective journey through the life of a true statesman, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al Saud. On September 23, 1932, he achieved the monumental task of unifying the disparate tribes and scattered regions of the Arabian Peninsula, establishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This Islamic state, with Riyadh as its capital, adopted the Holy Qur'an and the Prophet's Sunnah as its constitution.

King Abdulaziz's remarkable journey began in Riyadh in 1293 Hijri. At the tender age of seven, he began learning to read and write, and at ten, his father, Imam Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, gathered scholars and tutors to instill in him the fundamentals of Islam and equestrian skills. His upbringing was greatly influenced by his courageous father and wise mother, Princess Sarah Al-Sudairi. King Abdulaziz shared a close bond with his siblings, including his sister, Princess Noura.

Throughout his life, King Abdulaziz encountered numerous challenges that shaped his character and instilled in him qualities of patience, strength, and statesmanship. One of the most trying moments was his forced departure from Riyadh in 1308 Hijri when he and his family settled in various locations, including the Yabrin oasis, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Despite these hardships, his determination to reclaim Riyadh, a city with deep historical significance for his family, remained unwavering.

In his twenties, King Abdulaziz embarked on a journey back to Riyadh, leading an army. His arrival in Al-Shaqib district marked the beginning of a pivotal chapter. Following a brief but intense battle, he restored order, ushering in a period of political stability that laid the foundation for Riyadh's growth and prosperity.

In 1320 Hijri, the people and notables of Riyadh pledged allegiance to him as Emir of Najd and Imam of its people. This victory brought much-needed stability after years of turmoil, setting the stage for Riyadh's transformation.

King Abdulaziz's tireless efforts to unite the nation, restore security, and combat the chaos of the Arabian Peninsula culminated in him becoming the revered leader of a newly constructed nation, securing a respected place for it on the world stage.

On September 23, 1932, King Abdulaziz issued a royal decree, renaming the state from the Kingdom of Hejaz and Najd and its annexes as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the nation-building process well underway, King Abdulaziz turned his attention to expanding the Two Holy Mosques to serve pilgrims and establishing schools, hospitals, villages, and irrigation systems to support agriculture. These ambitious endeavors required substantial funding.

In the fall of 1933, oil exploration efforts began, initially yielding no results. However, persistence paid off when oil was discovered 5,000 feet underground in the "Ain Jet" area in 1939. This discovery marked a turning point, opening the doors to major state projects.

King Abdulaziz's interest extended beyond domestic affairs; he maintained diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, prioritizing the Kingdom's independence while fostering relations irrespective of religious, cultural, or civilizational differences. His approach garnered admiration from world leaders and media alike.

In Muharram 1373 Hijri, King Abdulaziz fell seriously ill in Taif, and he passed away on November 9, 1953. He was laid to rest in Al-Oud Cemetery, Riyadh.

As he built his nation, King Abdulaziz's commitment to education was unwavering. He avidly read Arabic books on various sciences, printing and distributing them freely. He sought the counsel of his citizens, guided by Islamic principles, fostering cooperation between the ruler and the governed.

King Abdulaziz's righteous approach, continued by his sons, laid the groundwork for the Kingdom's remarkable development, characterized by collaboration between the leadership and the people.

In a historic gathering on Muharram 25, 1355 Hijri, King Abdulaziz emphasized his desire for close ties with the people, stating, "My door is always open to anyone who wants to talk."

Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia forged strong relationships with Arab and Muslim nations and engaged the international community with transparency and pragmatism.

King Abdulaziz's legacy was the culmination of a rich history. The First Saudi State, founded by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1139 Hijri, laid the foundation for the nation's development. The Second Saudi State, initiated by Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud, continued this legacy for approximately 68 years.

However, the true turning point came on the fifth day of Shawwal, 1319 Hijri, when King Abdulaziz reclaimed Riyadh with valor, establishing a state grounded in the principles of the Holy Qur'an and Prophet Mohammad's Sunnah.

Subsequent leaders, including King Saud, King Faisal, King Khalid, King Fahd, and King Abdullah, each contributed to the nation's progress and development, with a focus on education, healthcare, industry, and economic growth.

Today, under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Saudi Arabia continues its journey of growth, development, and global influence. The Kingdom boasts a strong economy that ranks among the world's top 20.

As we celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day, we reflect on the nation's remarkable accomplishments, secure in the knowledge that its legacy of progress and unity will continue to thrive under the leadership of King Salman. Saudi Arabia stands as a testament to what can be achieved with vision, determination, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of its people.

September 23,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Two senior faculty members are among the three candidates in the running for Mangaluru University's vice-chancellor's post.

According to sources, the search committee appointed for the selection of the vice-chancellor for MU has finalised three names. They are: PL Dharma, professor, political science department of the same university, Kishore Kumar CK, director of physical education department of the same university, and Muzaffar H Assadi, professor, political science, University of Mysuru.

“The search committee, out of the several applications received, has shortlisted three candidates for the post. The committee has sent the names of the shortlisted candidates to the state government for further approval. 

Once the government approves the list, it is sent to the governor of Karnataka, who is the chancellor of the universities in the state, and the governor will in turn finalise one name,” the source said, adding that if all goes well, the official announcement of the new VC for Mangalore University will be done in a week.

It is learnt that the government can finalise a name, and the same can be sent to the governor for approval. 

However, if the governor is not convinced by the government’s suggestion, he will ask for the names of all the three shortlisted candidates, and select one among them. Meanwhile, it is alleged that anonymous complaint letters have been sent to the government against one of the candidates, stating that he is not eligible to become the vice-chancellor.

October 2,2023

New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The development comes as the state of Rajasthan is gearing up for the looming assembly polls. 

Prime Minister dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy. 

"The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," added the release.

Prime Minister dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, he also dedicated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

