Shivamogga: Muslim youth stabbed, another attacked with stone by Hindutva activists

News Network
November 14, 2022

Shivamogga, Nov 14: Two Hindutva activists reportedly assaulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them. 

In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.

News Network
November 6,2022

amitshah.jpg

Jaswan Pragpur, Nov 6: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12. 

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.

News Network
November 11,2022

muthalik.jpg

Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik has decided to contest the next Assembly elections from one of the communally sensitive constituencies of Karnataka.

"A survey is being conducted in Karkala, Udupi, Puttur, Jamkhandi, Terdal, Haliyal and Dharwad constituencies, and I will contest from one of these seats," he said.

Clarifying that he would contest as an independent candidate, Muthalik said he would do so whether the BJP supports him or not.

"I support Narendra Modi, and I will contest to rectify the errors of BJP and to bring it on the Hindutva track," he noted, adding that many BJP leaders do not want a 'Hindutvavadi' like him.

In the wake of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's remarks about the meaning of 'Hindu', Muthalik opined that some Congress leaders and intellectuals are repeatedly trying to provoke Hindus unnecessarily.

"Why do they not speak about superstitions among Muslims and Christians. Let them start a discussion on this," he said.

"Dr B R Ambedkar was also in favour of a population exchange between India and Pakistan and suggested bringing Hindus from Pakistan to India and sending Muslims from India to Pakistan. If that was done, there would have been no problem like Idgah Maidan issue. But, Gandhiji committed a mistake by allowing Muslims here," Muthalik added.

