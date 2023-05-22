  1. Home
‘Show us evidence of 40% commission’: Ex-CM Bommai on possibility of probe into scams during BJP rule

News Network
May 22, 2023

Bengaluru, May 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday demanded the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state to prove with evidence that there was 40 per cent commission during the previous BJP rule.

The saffron party leader also urged the government to investigate alleged scams or irregularities that took place during the previous BJP and Congress governments, and let the truth come out. "I want to clearly say -- let them probe. They have alleged 40 per cent commission, they have to prove it with evidence now. I demand that the Congress, being in the government, to give us all the proof and show there was a 40 per cent commission," Bommai said in a response to a question on the Congress government reportedly planning to probe the alleged scams during BJP rule.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the Contractors' Association had alleged 40 per cent, I want to tell its President Kempanna --they (Congress) may claim that there is no 40 per cent commission with Congress in power -- so here on in all the projects contractors' will have quote 40 per cent less in the tenders. If they continue to quote the same tender amount as earlier, it means that 40 per cent has continued."

"So Kempanna has a huge responsibility, the Contractors' Association should tell all its contractors to quote 40 per cent less in their tender," he added.

During the previous BJP regime, the state Contractors' Association under its President Kepanna had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 40 per cent commission charge against public representatives and officials for public works, which the Congress, then in the opposition, had used it as a major weapon against the then ruling party, during the campaign for the Assembly polls.

To a question as to whether the Contractors' Association would release documents at least now, Bommai said, "Let them, Kempanna has not done it so far, also they have not given it to courts, but have indulged in false campaigning (against BJP). Congress benefitted from it, so let them do it at least now."

Regarding claims that the Police Sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam will be probed, he said, "Let them investigate everything. We have given the Lokayukta and CID -- cases regarding the scams which took place during their (previous Congress) tenure...let what happened during both their and our (BJP) tenures be probed, and let the truth come out."

The former Chief Minister also expressed pain over the death caused due to rain on Sunday and said the Met department had given warning about rains, but it is clear the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not taken any measures.

"I urge the Chief Minister, we have created SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) in Bengaluru, immediately press them into service at the vulnerable spots and take measures at places which are bottleneck, as there are predictions of more rains in the days to come. Also measures should be taken regarding tree falls to avoid any disaster or inconvenience to people," he added.

A 23-year old woman died on Sunday after the vehicle she was travelling in got submerged in a flooded K R Circle underpass, following thunderstorm and heavy rains in the city. 

May 11,2023

May 12,2023

Gaza City, Apr 12: A high-profile commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has been killed when the Israeli military carried out airstrikes against targets in the besieged Gaza Strip, hours after the group announced the death of one of its military leaders in a pre-dawn strike carried out by the regime.

With this the death toll in blockaded Palestinian enclave has mounted to 29 including seven children and four women. 

Meanwhile, retaliatory rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed one person in the central Israeli city of Rehovot and injured at least two others, Israeli police said. Three others sustained shrapnel injuries elsewhere in Israel.

Cairo was mediating efforts towards a truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, while European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for "an immediate comprehensive ceasefire".

The United States stopped short of a clear call for a truce, but State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the casualties were "tragic and heartbreaking", while urging that steps be "taken to ensure that violence is reduced".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "the bloodletting must end now", and the UN warned of "a negative impact on an already difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza".

A source close to Islamic Jihad later disclosed that "a final formula for a ceasefire" was said to be under discussion in Egypt. The Israeli army, however, said just before midnight (2100 GMT) that it was continuing to strike Islamic Jihad targets.

Gaza fighters have fired 620 rockets at Israel since Wednesday, the military said, adding that 179 had been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system. The army said 25 percent of rockets fired from Gaza fell into the territory itself. 

Shops in Gaza were shuttered and the streets largely abandoned as Israeli military aircraft circled the territory, where several buildings lay in ruins.

Islamic Jihad confirmed it had lost five military leaders in strikes in recent days, including Ahmed Abu Deka -- the deputy of Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit, who was also killed by Israel on Thursday.

The Israeli army said it had fired at 191 targets across Gaza on Thursday.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said four of its fighters had also been killed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday evening that it had documented 26 dead on the Palestinian side -- 13 civilians, seven of them children, as well as four members of armed groups and nine others whose status was not yet determined.

In Gaza City's Al-Rimal district, Mamoun Radi, 48, said: "We hope that the wave of escalation will end, but we support revenge for the martyrs.

"Israel assassinated a leader of (Islamic) Jihad at dawn today because it does not want calm."

Across southern Israel, sirens wailed intermittently through the night and on Thursday morning.

Ashkelon resident Miriam Keren, 78, said a Gaza rocket had destroyed a workshop and damaged her house.

"All the shrapnel is in the room; the house was shaken very powerfully, the glasses fell, the walls were damaged," she said.

"Luckily, I have a safe room and I entered it immediately and closed the door.

"This isn't the first time the house was hit but I'm not afraid, neither was I yesterday. You're shocked for a moment, but it's not about fear. It's more unpleasant, very unpleasant."

An Islamic Jihad source said Mohammad al-Hindi, who heads the group's political bureau, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials.

An Egyptian source, meanwhile, told AFP a security delegation from Cairo would be in Tel Aviv later Thursday for talks with Israeli officials on a ceasefire.

Israeli officials confirmed Egypt's involvement in attempts to facilitate an understanding between the sides aimed at halting the hostilities.

Both Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Islamic Jihad are considered terrorist groups by Israel and the United States.

This week's Gaza clashes are the worst since a three-day escalation in August killed 49 Palestinians, with no Israeli fatalities.

Violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has staged repeated raids against militants that have often flared into street clashes or gun battles.

On Thursday, two Palestinians died from their wounds after being shot by the Israeli army in a raid the day before in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The conflict has escalated since veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power late last year, heading a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Israel has also been shaken by its biggest domestic political crisis in decades, as mass protests have flared against plans to reform the justice system that have been spearheaded by Netanyahu, who is also battling corruption charges in court.

May 15,2023

Bengaluru, May 15: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue.

When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said: "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi."

He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.

Amid speculation that he has been asked to come to the national capital by the high command, he said: "I have not received any call yet. Let's see."

On when the new government would be formed, Shivakumar said, "We will see an auspicious day of the week, auspicious moment and auspicious 'muhurta'."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar cuts a cake to celebrate his birthday early Monday, May 15, 2023. Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah also took part in simple celebration.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah today headed to Delhi for talks with the party high command. According to some sources, more newly-elected MLAs at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) favoured Siddaramaiah than Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress Legislaure Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

In the May 10 Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.

