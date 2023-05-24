Siddaramaiah, DKS to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress leadership in Delhi

  1. Home
May 24, 2023

Bengaluru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

As per the Chief Minister's official schedule, Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 pm, and will halt in the national capital tonight.

According to Shivakumar's office, the Deputy CM will accompany Siddaramaiah.

Details of the Delhi visit has not been shared with media, but party sources said they are expected to meet Congress leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to Ministers and cabinet expansion.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

According to Congress sources, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers, against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet, as there were allegedly differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names, during the discussions held in New Delhi last week, ahead of swearing-in.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah. With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths. 

News Network
May 16,2023

Bengaluru, May 16: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of replacement of the BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has already completed his three-year term, following the party's loss in the Assembly elections.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, was appointed state unit chief in August 2019 for a three-year term. He was given an extension last year in view of the impending elections. In the May 10 elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power.

The Congress got 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, while the BJP secured 66 seats and JD(S) 19.

Joshi, the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, said the BJP legislature party will decide on who would be the leader of opposition in the Assembly after a discussion in the presence of a representative from the party's central leadership.

“I would just like to say that his (Kateel's) term of three years is over. In view of the (Assembly) election, our national leaders had given him responsibility. Our leaders will take further decisions,” Joshi told reporters here.

He also appealed to Congress to form the government at the earliest to fulfill the wishes of the people. On the next move of the BJP after the rout in Assembly elections, Joshi said the party will introspect.

“We have already said that this was the most disappointing result for the BJP. Such developments happen in the election. We have to find out the reason,” the Minister said. Neither he nor the party has taken the defeat lightly. Instead, the outcome has been taken as a challenge, he added.

“We are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections and we will win". After the election results were declared on May 13, Kateel said as the state unit head he takes responsibility for the party's defeat at the hustings.

News Network
May 17,2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, May 17, as the party closed in on naming the next Karnataka Chief Minister after the election win over the weekend.

Siddaramaiah's supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, but the suspense over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post after the Congress's emphatic victory in the assembly elections endured for the fourth day. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said a decision could take 48 hours more and another 24 for announcing the cabinet.

According to sources, the Congress is closing in on naming Siddaramaiah, 75, for the role because he has the support of most MLAs and the task now is to bring Mr Shivakumar, 61, on board.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Shivakumar and urged him to take up the post of Deputy Chief Minister. However, sources said, he politely declined the offer following which she asked him to continue as Congress Karnataka President. Sources said she told Shivakumar that party values his contributions. 

In his meeting with Mr Gandhi, Mr Shivakumar indicated that he would not back down in the standoff with Siddaramaiah, sources said. He later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Siddaramaiah has been in Delhi since Monday, where he met with senior Congress leaders amid speculation that he is the frontrunner in the race for the top post. Asked when there would be an announcement, he said, "Let's wait and see. I don't know".

Mr Shivakumar has earlier stressed that does not envisage a rebellion even if he is deprived of the job. "If the party wants, they can give me the responsibility... Ours is a united house. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab, and I will not blackmail," he said.

The party's leadership has been briefed on the views of the newly elected MLAs by the team of observers sent to the state. Their decision is certain to affect the party's prospects in the next year's general election.

While Siddaramaiah is seen to be a leader with mass appeal and completed a full term in 2018, Mr Shivakumar is known for his strong organisational capabilities, and is considered resourceful and Congress' troubleshooter during tough times. Settling for either of the two contenders may lead to alienating the other, as well as their support base - within the party and out.

In DK Shivakumar's case, it could mean a large section of the politically crucial Vokkaligas. In the case of Mr Siddaramaiah, it could mean a chunk of MLAs backing him, and the AHINDA platform -- an old social combination of minorities, Other Backward Classes, and Dalits, which had voted en masse for the Congress.

The politically crucial Lingayat community, meanwhile, has staked claim to the Chief Minister's post. In a letter addressed to Mr Kharge, the Lingayat organisation All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha pointed out that 34 of the 46 Lingayat leaders fielded by the Congress have won.

Political commentators had seen the quagmire approaching months before the assembly election held last week, which saw the Congress win a clear majority, finishing with 135 seats in the 224-member assembly.

News Network
May 12,2023

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become Twitter's chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported, following owner Elon Musk's announcement that he had found a new leader for the social network and will shift into a new role as chief technologist.

In a tweet on Thursday, Musk said the company's new CEO will start in about six weeks, without naming the individual. Yaccarino, who is chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, didn't respond to an email seeking comment, and a representative for NBCUniversal said she was in rehearsals for the company's Upfront presentations to advertisers.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October and indicated that he'd only be in charge for a limited time to complete the organizational overhaul he thought the company needed to prosper. 

Musk complained of having "too much work" and sleeping at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters while implementing radical changes. 

In December, Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as CEO, and 57.5% said yes. The billionaire will remain executive chairman after the transition.

Musk, who's also CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has drawn criticism for his abrupt policy changes at Twitter and neglect of his other businesses. He's also changed the corporate name of Twitter's parent to X Holdings, an entity that could eventually be the parent for all his businesses - an idea he has publicly mused about. 

Musk has also said he wants to build Twitter beyond social media and into an "everything app," including financial services.

The next CEO will have to deal with the fallout from his ownership, including an advertiser exodus. Despite a slight uptick in daily users since early 2022, Twitter's revenue has fallen by 50% since October as a result of a "massive decline" in advertising, Musk said in March.

The company's Twitter Blue subscription service plan has also been flailing, drawing less than 1% of the user base. Musk has cut thousands of jobs, scaled back the company's content moderation and allowed accounts previously banned for breaking rules to return.

Musk already has a friendly relationship with Yaccarino, who interviewed him last month at a major advertising conference in Miami, and called him "friend" and "buddy" on stage. Recently, Twitter and NBCU expanded their Olympic Games partnership.

"I can say that she would be my first choice, and my only choice, to save the platform from the hands of its owner," said Lou Paskalis, who advises marketers as chief strategy officer at Ad Fontes Media, on Twitter. "I still cannot understand why she'd subject herself to @elonmusk, however!"

Puck News' Dylan Byers also reported via a tweet that Musk planned to name Yaccarino as Twitter's CEO, citing two people familiar with the matter.

