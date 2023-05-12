  1. Home
  2. Siddaramaiah, DKS top contenders for CM post as Cong achieves massive win in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, DKS top contenders for CM post as Cong achieves massive win in Karnataka

News Network
May 13, 2023

DKSSIdd.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: The Congress is striding forward with 50 wins and leads in 87 seats, according to latest Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted on May 13 for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern State, early celebrations broke out at the Opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi. As per the latest Election Commission data at 2.40 p.m., the Congress is leading in 87 seats while the BJP is ahead in 42 seats.

Meanwhile, JD(S) is leading in 11 seats, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha in one each while two Independent candidates are ahead in the initial trends. The counting is being held at 36 centres across the State, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

As per the Election Commission, voting on May 10 passed off peacefully with a historic turnout of over 73.19%, surpassing the 2018 figures (72.36%) after the final reconciliation of figures.

The current term of the government will end on May 24, 2023.

Siddaramaiah v/s DKS

In the Congress's victory celebrations in Karnataka, the only downer is the looming Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar tussle for the chief minister's job.
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the Congress's top leaders in Karnataka, one a former chief minister and the other, the state Congress chief. Neither has been coy about their chief ministerial ambition.

Mr Shivakumar, 61, broke down as he spoke about delivering on a promise to the Gandhis. He also said he had not slept for three years, ever since he made the promise.

"I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail," said the emotional Congress leader.

On who would be Chief Minister, he said: "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office."

Mr Shivakumar has been the congress's troubleshooter for years.

One of the wealthiest politicians in Karnataka, "DKS" rose to prominence in 2019 when he tried - but failed - to salvage the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government, which collapsed after the mass defection of MLAs from both parties.

Unlike Siddaramaiah, Mr Shivakumar has always been a Congressman, and has not lost a single election since his first electoral victory in 1989.

Mr Shivakumar is facing several corruption cases and even spent time in Delhi's Tihar Jail before being granted bail. There was much speculation about the timing of the investigation and raids against the Congress leader in 2017, when he was "guarding" Congress MLAs from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Siddaramaiah, 75, has repeatedly said this is his last electoral contest, hoping, perhaps, that the Congress will consider this while making its choice.

For his critics in the Congress, Siddaramaiah is still the "outsider", an import from another party.

"It's a big victory for the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted change. This is a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Siddaramaiah said.

His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father should be chief minister "for the sake of Karnataka".

"We will do anything to keep the BJP out of power. In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become Chief Minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI.

"As a son, definitely I would like to see him as a chief minister. But as a resident of the state, his last regime saw good governance. This time also, if he becomes Chief Minister, the corruption and misrule of the BJP rule will be corrected by him. In the interest of the State also, he should become Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah junior.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

shinde.jpg

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, effectively opened the doors for the disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena party while holding that the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s call for trust vote, which led to the resignation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was illegal.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, said it cannot quash the resignation of Thackeray, and thus, would not be able to reinstate him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, now.

“Thackeray did not face the floor test. Instead, he had resigned. If Thackeray had refrained from resignation, he could have been reinstated. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, this option does not arise. We cannot quash a resignation,” the court held.

On June 29 last year, Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell hours after the apex court refused to stay a floor test called for by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30. Following this, the Governor Koshyari had invited Shinde to form the new government.

The judgment, authored by the Chief Justice Chandrachud, held that the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, giving it the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, did not have a “retrospective” effect and amounted to an interference with the party’s 2018 Constitution and results of the intra-party polls, following which Thackeray was made a leader.

The court said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should not have kept the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of his camp pending until the Election Commission gave its decision in its favour. The then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zariwal had issued disqualification notices against 39 MLAs, including Shinde, for defection on June 25, 2022.

The court said Shinde did not have the defence of ‘split’ available to him. A “split” from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or formation of a new faction is no longer a defence against charges of defection. The Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003 had deleted the provision of “split” in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule. The judgment backs the contention raised by the Thackeray faction that the Shinde camp’s refusal to comply with the party whip amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party. As a result, they had ceased to be party members and were liable to be disqualified as legislators for defection.

Though the Shinde government would continue for the time being, the Supreme Court judgment would gravely impact the Chief Minister’s sole defence that he had only “split” and not defected from the Shiv Sena party. The Constitution Bench also found the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of Shiv Sena.

The judgment made scathing remarks against Governor Koshiyari, saying he roamed out of the constitutional bounds of his office into the political arena by calling for a trust vote without any “objective material” to support his “inference” that the MVA government had lost the majority and confidence in the House.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said there was nothing in the communications sent by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to him that they were withdrawing support to the Thackeray government. In fact, many of them were Ministers in that regime.

“Floor test cannot be used as a means to settle differences within a political party… The Governor erred in concluding that Thackeray had lost support,” Chief Justice Chandrachud lashed out at the Governor.

The court said if the MLAs were unhappy about the “corruption” in the government, either they or then Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis could have sought a no-confidence motion in the House, which they had not, instead of writing to the Governor. “There is a marked difference between individuals withdrawing from a government and a party withdrawing from the government,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

The court further referred to a larger Bench of seven judges the question whether a Speaker under a cloud can proceed with hearing and deciding disqualification petitions against MLAs. A Constitution Bench judgment in 2016 in the Nabam Rebia case had held that a Speaker who is himself facing notice of disqualification should stop from hearing petitions under the Tenth Schedule. Shinde had countered Zariwal’s disqualification notice by filing a notice of disqualification against the Deputy Speaker. Thackeray had contended that the 2016 judgment opened a constitutional hiatus by which the Speaker cannot use his powers to disqualify MLAs, thus rendering the Tenth Schedule redundant. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.