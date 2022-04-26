  1. Home
  Siddaramaiah govt responsible for violence during BJP rule: Nalin Kumar Kateel

News Network
April 26, 2022

Hubballi, Apr 26: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel today claimed that "inefficient" administration by the Siddaramaiah government also contributed to recent violence, including those that happened in Old Hubballi.

"When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, cases against those who violated laws were withdrawn. Such acts boost confidence among rioters," he said.

"Our government has taken stern action against rioters. If Siddaramaiah was the chief minister now, they would have been protected. He wants anarchy and violence. Organisations like SDPI and PFI have physical strength while Siddaramaiah is their intellectual strength," Kateel said.

Old Hubballi violence was a pre-planned one and many invisible hands were behind it. The government is taking suitable action, he said. In the wake of the "bulldozer model" issue, Kateel said existing laws would be strengthened.

News Network
April 16,2022

Bhopal, Apr 16: Some members of the Muslim community on Saturday said they have decided to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the “selective” demolition drive launched by the BJP government in the state, under which it has started razing the houses of those who were accused of involved in the recent violence in Khargone city and a few other places.

Stating that the demolition drive has rendered several people homeless, a Muslim cleric asked why the government was punishing the family members of those who were allegedly involved in the riots.

The state government has launched the drive against “illegal” properties allegedly belonging to those involved in the stone-pelting and other forms of violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Several Muslim religious leaders in the state have earlier alleged that members of the community were being unfairly targeted by the authorities following the violence, and houses were demolished in some cases without due process.

“I have asked the advocates from our community to move the high court against the selective demolition drive going on in the state. We are certainly going to move the high court against this unilateral drive,” Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaque Ali Nadwi told PTI over phone on Saturday.

When asked how many houses belonging to Muslims have been demolished in Khargone so far, he said that it will be known once the curfew was lifted.

“The society is run by law. A person who commits a crime should be punished, not his family. Why are houses being demolished if one member of a family commits some mistake,” the cleric said, adding that many families were rendered homeless as a result of the government’s drive.

He also said that CCTV cameras are being installed in mosques across the state, especially in Bhopal, having a large population of Muslims after a stone was allegedly thrown at a Ram Navami procession sparked off violence and communal tension in Khargone.

Earlier, Nadwi had said that CCTV footage will show from where stones were thrown during such incidents. He had also said that the demolition of ‘illegal structures’ of those allegedly involved in violence in Khargone was totally wrong.

Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of ‘illegal structures’ belonging to those allegedly involved in Khargone.

Taking a cue from the MP government, the BJP dispensation in Gujarat also used bulldozers on Friday to remove “illegal” structures as well as some vegetation in Khambhat town where a Ram Navami procession had allegedly come under attack last Sunday. 

News Network
April 16,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today warned Congress for targeting his government over corruption, and maintained that the investigation into contractor Santosh Patil’s death will happen as per law.

“The Congress has announced protests. They talk about corruption. Are they clean? Are they holy? Let them first calculate the wealth they hold in their cupboards,” Bommai told reporters.

“They’re looking to set narratives, but it won’t be of any use. People of Karnataka have seen Congress for many years and their scams. We’ll have to place those scams before people. The Time will come,” Bommai said.

Bommai was upset with the Congress accusing the government of shielding senior BJP lawmaker K S Eshwarappa, who resigned as a minister in connection with Patil’s alleged suicide.

“The suicide allegation is under investigation. The post mortem is done and the forensic report will come. Based on that we will scientifically know what happened,” Bommai said.

Drawing a parallel with the K J George case, Bommai said the BJP had followed the law book better than the Congress.

“In the George case, there was a video accusing him and a death note. But, was he named in the FIR? Wasn’t there a cover-up attempt? The FIR was registered after a court direction. In fact, the family of the deceased had to go to court. But, we’ve registered the FIR based on the complaint,” he said, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Bommai was referring to the alleged suicide of police officer M K Ganapathy, which forced Congress lawmaker K J George to resign from Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet in 2016.

On the Congress’ demand that Eshwarappa should be booked under the anti-corruption law, Bommai said: “Further sections will be inserted based on what the investigation finds. Let the probe take place.”

He also accused the Congress of being the “prosecutor and judge” in the Patil case. “It won’t work that way. People know of the things that were covered up when (Congress) was in power. So, which section should be invoked when…it’ll happen as per law. We haven’t interfered in any way,” he said.

Bommai rejected the Congress’ allegation that he had given Eshwarappa a clean chit. “There’s law and investigation will happen. The charge sheet will be examined in court,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 26,2022

hinduiftar1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

hinduiftar.jpg

