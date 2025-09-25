  1. Home
  2. "Silicon Beach" Ambition: Mangaluru Targets $4.8 Billion Tech Export Boom by 2034

"Silicon Beach" Ambition: Mangaluru Targets $4.8 Billion Tech Export Boom by 2034

News Network
September 25, 2025

mang.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 25: The coastal city of Mangaluru has officially launched its ambitious drive to be branded the "Silicon Beach of India," unveiling a comprehensive strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the region into a globally competitive digital economy cluster. The Mangaluru Cluster Vision Document, released at the high-profile Mangaluru Technovanza by Minister for IT-BT Priyank Kharge and other key dignitaries, sets a monumental target of Rs 40,000 crore (approximately $4.8 billion) in tech exports by the year 2034.

A Decade of Digital Transformation

The vision is about more than just numbers; it aims to establish Mangaluru as a technological and innovation powerhouse. Key goals for the next decade include fostering over 4,000 startups and generating employment for 200,000 tech professionals.

Central to this strategy is a focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, with a push for global leadership in cutting-edge emerging sectors. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), clean energy technologies, Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and automotive electronics.

The AI Data Centre Hub

A significant component of the plan is the ambition to establish Mangaluru as a globally recognised AI Data Centre Hub. Leveraging its unique geographic advantage, the city is targeting the deployment of gigawatt-scale data centre capacity. This massive infrastructure push will be underpinned by proposed subsea cable connectivity, which is expected to drastically enhance the region's global digital reach and resilience.

These massive infrastructure developments carry a substantial employment promise. The AI Data Centre Hub alone is forecast to generate over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors, including IT, construction, renewable energy, and allied industries.

The Investment Blueprint

To realise this digital dream, an estimated Rs 1,000 crore is planned for phased investments. This budget will be allocated across critical pillars: infrastructure development (including IT parks and data centres), talent upskilling, innovation promotion (startup incentives), global marketing, and governance improvements.

In a move to make the region’s talent visible to the world, the event also saw the launch of the Silicon Beach Skills Report by Xpheno in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The report provides a deep-dive analysis of the emerging talent pool in the Udupi-Mangaluru region, aiming to promote its potential to Global Capability Centers (GCCs) worldwide and harness the burgeoning landscape for new business investment.

The vision document has been described by officials as a collective "call-to-action" for the government, industry, academia, startups, and investors to collaborate and secure Mangaluru's position as a premier digital and innovation destination on the world map.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2025

KMC.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 17: In observance of World Heart Day 2025, KMC Hospital Mangaluru is set to host a community-focused Walkathon aimed at spreading awareness on cardiovascular health and encouraging active lifestyles.

Dr. Unnikrishnan B, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said: “At KMC, our mission goes beyond patient care. We are committed to creating awareness about lifestyle diseases and motivating people to lead healthier lives. This walkathon is part of our broader vision to build a healthier community.”

He also highlighted KMC’s comprehensive cardiac facilities, including a team of five full-time cardiologists, three cardiac surgeons, an electrophysiologist, two cath labs, and highly trained support staff.

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, explained the theme for this year—“Don’t Miss a Beat”—emphasizing the importance of preventive care through regular check-ups, stress management, healthy eating, and exercise.

“The rising incidence of heart diseases, particularly among youth, is alarming. Through this event, we want to inspire timely action and lifestyle changes,” he added.

The World Heart Day Walkathon will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 6:30 AM. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mithun H.N. (IPS), will flag off the walkathon at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle. The route will cover Balmatta Road – Taj Mahal – Milagres Church – IMA Hall – Attavar – SL Mathias Road, and conclude at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda.

Dr. M.N. Bhat, Consultant Cardiologist, noted: “KMC has pioneered the Walk for Your Heart initiative for over 20 years. This year, we encourage families and friends to join together to make heart health a collective effort.”

Adding to the excitement, Master Yashas, National Gold Medalist in the 1000m Medley Relay, will be the torchbearer. Competitions will also be held with prizes for categories such as Best Group Participation, Most Enthusiastic Participant, Best Slogan, and Best Placard. Participants are encouraged to wear red. Breakfast and return transportation will be provided.

Dr. Harish Raghavan, Cardiac Surgeon, stressed that the event is designed to be “fun, informative, and inspiring”, while Dr. Iresh Shetty reminded participants that registration is free but mandatory via WhatsApp at +91 90081 67071.

Last year’s walkathon attracted over 1,000 participants, and organizers expect to exceed that number in 2025.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2025

Lorry.jpg

Hassan, Sept 13: At least nine people, including three engineering students, were killed after a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, officials confirmed.

“Between 8 pm and 8:45 pm yesterday, a tanker lorry drove recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession at Mosale Hosalli. Nine people have died in the incident, and the driver was also injured. Among the deceased are three engineering students and six villagers,” Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah said according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn that several people lost their lives and over 20 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. On behalf of the government, a compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to each of the bereaved families, and the state will bear the medical expenses of the injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must all stand with the families affected,” he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees were run over by a truck during the procession. May God grant peace to the departed and give strength to their families to endure this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment for those undergoing care,” he said in a statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.