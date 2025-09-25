"Silicon Beach" Ambition: Mangaluru Targets $4.8 Billion Tech Export Boom by 2034

Mangaluru, Sept 25: The coastal city of Mangaluru has officially launched its ambitious drive to be branded the "Silicon Beach of India," unveiling a comprehensive strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the region into a globally competitive digital economy cluster. The Mangaluru Cluster Vision Document, released at the high-profile Mangaluru Technovanza by Minister for IT-BT Priyank Kharge and other key dignitaries, sets a monumental target of Rs 40,000 crore (approximately $4.8 billion) in tech exports by the year 2034.

A Decade of Digital Transformation

The vision is about more than just numbers; it aims to establish Mangaluru as a technological and innovation powerhouse. Key goals for the next decade include fostering over 4,000 startups and generating employment for 200,000 tech professionals.

Central to this strategy is a focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, with a push for global leadership in cutting-edge emerging sectors. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), clean energy technologies, Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and automotive electronics.

The AI Data Centre Hub

A significant component of the plan is the ambition to establish Mangaluru as a globally recognised AI Data Centre Hub. Leveraging its unique geographic advantage, the city is targeting the deployment of gigawatt-scale data centre capacity. This massive infrastructure push will be underpinned by proposed subsea cable connectivity, which is expected to drastically enhance the region's global digital reach and resilience.

These massive infrastructure developments carry a substantial employment promise. The AI Data Centre Hub alone is forecast to generate over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors, including IT, construction, renewable energy, and allied industries.

The Investment Blueprint

To realise this digital dream, an estimated Rs 1,000 crore is planned for phased investments. This budget will be allocated across critical pillars: infrastructure development (including IT parks and data centres), talent upskilling, innovation promotion (startup incentives), global marketing, and governance improvements.

In a move to make the region’s talent visible to the world, the event also saw the launch of the Silicon Beach Skills Report by Xpheno in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The report provides a deep-dive analysis of the emerging talent pool in the Udupi-Mangaluru region, aiming to promote its potential to Global Capability Centers (GCCs) worldwide and harness the burgeoning landscape for new business investment.

The vision document has been described by officials as a collective "call-to-action" for the government, industry, academia, startups, and investors to collaborate and secure Mangaluru's position as a premier digital and innovation destination on the world map.