Son of Former Karkala MLA Gopal Bhandary Dies by Suicide

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.