Son of Former Karkala MLA Gopal Bhandary Dies by Suicide

News Network
October 14, 2025

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

coastaldigest.com news network
October 4,2025

Udupi: A 39-year-old woman from Udupi has reportedly lost ₹4.20 lakh in an online investment fraud linked to an Instagram page named “Afreen Halaal Investment.”

In her complaint, Nazia stated that on December 31, while searching online for job opportunities, she came across the Instagram profile promoting so-called halaal trading opportunities with promises of high returns. The page featured slick video ads and screenshots of “successful investors,” allegedly showing large profits.

Intrigued, Nazia contacted the account and was soon added to WhatsApp, where the accused persuaded her to start investing. She initially transferred ₹2,000 through a QR code shared by the scammer.

When she inquired about her profits, she was told that “tax charges” needed to be paid before withdrawal. The accused further lured her with promises of higher returns on larger investments. Trusting these claims, Nazia made multiple transfers — eventually sending ₹4.20 lakh in total.

After receiving the money, the scammer stopped responding to her messages and calls. Realizing she had been duped, Nazia filed a complaint with the Udupi Town Police Station.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police investigations are underway to trace the accused.

News Network
October 11,2025

Mangaluru: City police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp post supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and promoting the organisation.

The accused, Seyyad Ibrahim Tangal, a resident of Ramakunja in Uppinangady, was arrested on Wednesday near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru. Police also seized his mobile phone.

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H., the PFI was declared an unlawful organisation by the Central Government in 2022. Despite the ban, the accused is said to have circulated a pro-PFI message that “created fear” among members of a WhatsApp group.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Friday, the accused was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, which also functions as the Special NIA Court. He has been remanded in judicial custody until October 24, the commissioner said.

News Network
October 7,2025

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the wider region, as he urged leaders to stop taking action that causes civilians to “pay with their lives and their futures.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups against Israel, he also reiterated his demand for the unconditional release of all hostages still held in the territory.

“End the suffering for all,” Guterres said of the situation in Gaza. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.”

Hamas’s “large-scale terror attack” two years ago left more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 250 people, including women, children and the elderly, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The ensuing assault on the territory by the Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been injured. The UN believes these figures to be underestimates, given the possibility that thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said of the events of Oct. 7.

“Two years later, hostages remain captive in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostages’ families and survivors who shared their unbearable pain.”

He urged all those involved to “release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” and to make moves toward achieving a permanent ceasefire agreement and a credible political process that prevents further bloodshed.

US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal represented “an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said.

He also stressed that the rule of international law must always be respected, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support for peace efforts.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” he added.

The memory of victims of the conflict must be honored not only with remembrances, Guterres said, but through actions that lead to a “just and lasting peace in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.” 

