Speaker U T Khader suspends 10 BJP MLAs for indecent behaviour in Assembly

July 19, 2023

Bengaluru, July 19: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for indecent and rude behaviour on Wednesday. 

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes after angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani’s face. 

When the day’s session started earlier on, BJP lawmakers raised the issue of the Congress government deploying IAS officers for the ‘United We Stand’ meeting held on Monday and Tuesday. They said it was misuse of government machinery. 

Amid disruption, Speaker UT Khader allowed Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make separate statements. Khader also allowed five Bills to be passed.

List of suspended MLAs

1 Ashwathnaryan
2 Vedavyas Kamath
3 Dheeraj Muniraju
4 Yashpal Suvarna
5 Arvind Bellad
6 Sunil Kumar
7 R Ashoka
8 Umakanth Kotian
9 Araga Jnanendra
10 Bharat Shetty
 

July 10,2023

Istanbul/Washington, July 10: US President Joe Biden expressed a desire to see Sweden join NATO “as soon as possible” in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in which they discussed Sweden’s bid to become a member of the Western alliance, the White House said on Sunday.

Turkiye, along with Hungary, has been a stumbling block to Sweden’s bid, which requires unanimous approval by all NATO members.

Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm has taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to an anti-terrorism law, but said these steps were not useful as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden, the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said separately on Sunday.

Biden “conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement.

The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face in Vilnius, Lithuania, at an upcoming NATO summit and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in detail, the Turkish presidency also said.

On Thursday, Sweden failed to convince Turkiye to lift its block on Stockholm’s path to NATO membership in a foreign minister-level meeting, as Ankara requested more action in the fight against terrorism.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday.

Kristersson will hope to convince Erdogan to lift Turkiye’s objections to Sweden becoming the 32nd member of the US-led defense organization.

Erdogan’s office said it was “not correct” to link Turkiye’s desire to acquire US fighter jets, which need congressional approval, with Sweden’s membership drive.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden himself linked the two issues in a call he placed to Erdogan after the Turkish leader’s May 28 re-election.

Erdogan “still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done,” Biden told reporters in a press conference after the call.

Erdogan also reaffirmed his longstanding position Sunday that Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkiye’s support.

“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by making changes to its anti-terrorism legislation,” the statement quoted him telling Biden.

But Erdogan repeated that Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to stage demonstrations in Stockholm “nullifies” these steps.

July 17,2023

Benglauru, July 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

"The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency headquartered here said on Monday.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm. it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14. 

July 7,2023

Bengaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented his 14th Budget today said that new Congress government in Karnataka expects the Agricultural Produce Market Committees to work in the best interest of the farmers and ensure a fair price for their produce. 

“Our government in its earlier tenure took several measures to strengthen the APMCs and introduced online market system, the first-of-its-kind in the country," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"However, by amending the APMC Act, the previous BJP government weakened the healthy marketing network and created uncertainty in lives of lakhs of farmers who depended on APMCs for their livelihoods. Before the amendment to the APMC Act, the total income of 167 APMCs of the State in 2018-19 was between Rs. 570 crore to Rs. 600 crore, which has drastic D crore to Rs. 193 crores in 2022-23 after the ACT was amended. Besides, there are many instances before us of private companies deceiving and exploiting farmers in the open market. Our government has decided to withdraw the anti-farmer ACt to in order to protect the interest of farmers," CM Siddaramaiah said.

New announcements 

>> Short term interest free loan up to Rs. 3 lakh will now be increased to Rs.5 lakh. Similarly, medium and long term loan at 3% interest up to Rs.10 lakh will now be increased to Rs.15 lakh. Through this revised scheme, approximately, Rs. 25,000 crore worth loans will be disbursed to more than 35 lakh farmers.

>> Government will provide interest subsidy up to 7% on bank loans up to Rs. 20 lakh to farmers for construction of godowns to store produce of farmers and their neighbors.

>> Loan up to Rs. 7 lakh at the rate of 4% Interest will be provided to purchase four wheeled vehicles (pick up van) for transporing-agricultural produce and equipment for farmers for agricultural activities in hilly tracts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Udupi Districts.

>> Mini cold storages will be established in collaboration with KAPPEC in 50 selected vegetable markets of the State to prevent distress sale of perishable commodities like fruits, flowers and vegetables and help farmers secure a fair price for the produce.

>> For the economic self-reliance of fisherwomen and to assist them in the expansion of business, interest-free loans provided by banks will be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

>> The government will offer subsidized diesel provided to fishermen's boats will be increased from 1.5 lakh kilo litres to 2 lakh kilo litres. This will amount to financial assistance of Rs.250 crore in 2023-24.

>> For the benefit of Silkworm farmers of Chikkaballapura and the Kolar, the government approves 75 crore to set up of a high-tech silk cocoon marketin Sidlaghatta.

