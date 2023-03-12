Special team monitor forest fires on Mangaluru - Bengaluru train route

  1. Home
News Network
March 12, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 12: As the heat wave has led to sporadic forest fires on the Western Ghats, the South Western Railway has formed a special team to monitor and douse such fires between Subrahmanya and Siribagilu of the Mangaluru - Bengaluru route.

On Saturday, a Mangaluru-Vijayapura train was stopped at Subrahmanya Road railway station due to a forest fire.

According to sources, six incidents of fire have been reported last three days. “Whenever a fire is reported near the track, the movement of the trains is stopped. We have deputed our men to the section to monitor the fire situation. Stationary watchmen have been deputed to all the sensitive areas up to Subrahmanya Road from Sakleshpur,” a source said. 

“On noticing fire near the track, a message was sent to the nearest station master. Immediately, a BFR wagon with a 10,000-litre capacity water tank proceeded to the place to douse the fire," it added. 

DCF Mangaluru Division Dr Dinesh Kumar Y K said that when he along with railway officials inspected forest areas near Siribagilu and Yedekumeri on March 8, railway officials revealed spotting a forest fire at Siribagilu which is likely to affect the movement of trains. 

“During the inspection, I suggested using jet pipes to douse the fire,” DCF said.

He said that the railway personnel are monitoring the forest fire and in case they come across a fire, they will spray water to prevent the spread along the track. 

On forest fires in other parts of the district, the DCF said that they are under control.

News Network
March 8,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed arrest of five Hawala operatives in Phulwarisharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala.

With these arrests from Kasargod in Kerala and Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka, the NIA said, a PFI funding-by-hawala module operating out of Bihar and Karnataka with roots in the United Arab Emirates has been busted.

The arrested are: Mahammad Sinan from Panemangalore, Sarfraz Nawaz from Sajipamuda, Iqbal from Panemangalore, Abdul Rafeek M from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Abid KM from Kunjuthur from Kasaragod of Kerala.

The arrested persons have been found to be actively involved in PFI's alleged conspiracy to move and channelise funds procured from outside India for distribution among PFI leaders and cadres, claimed the NIA.

Earlier in this case, seven accused persons have already been arrested when they had gathered in Phulwarisharif area of Patna in July last year for training and to carry out acts of terror and violence.

NIA teams have been carrying out extensive searches in Kasargod and Dakshin Kannada since Sunday, March 5, said the anti-terror agency, adding "searches were conducted at eight locations leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and incriminating documents containing details of transactions running into several crore rupees."

While tracing and tracking the funds being moved by the PFI across the country, especially the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, the NIA said, its investigations into the Phulwarisharif PFI case of Bihar have led to the un-earthing of a large network of hawala operatives in South India and their arrest from Karnataka.

PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari in Bihar had vowed to continue PFI activities in a clandestine manner in Bihar and had also arranged a firearm and ammunition recently to eliminate a youth of a particular community in Bihar's East Champaran district. Three operatives of the module had been arrested on February 5 this year.

Pursuing the investigational leads since July 2022, the NIA team found that despite the ban on PFI imposed on September 27 laat year, the PFI and its leaders and cadres continued to propagate the ideology of violent extremism and were also arranging arms and ammunition to commit crimes.

'Following the money', the NIA investigators reached Md Sarfraz Nawaz and Md Mahammad Sinan, who had been found making deposits in the bank accounts of accused and suspects in the PFI case, said the NIA.

"Dogged pursuit of the money trail and connecting the dots, NIA managed to unravel the international conspiracy and linkages to the funds while investigating Iqbal and other associates who had collected illegally generated funds from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and handed them over to Mahammad Sinan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Abdul Rafeek M and Abid K. M. in India."

Investigations have shown that Mohammad Sarfaraz, Md Sinan and Md Rafeek deposited this money in different bank accounts of accused and the suspects.

"Further investigations are on to track, trace and choke international as well domestic illicit funding channels of the banned PFI," added the NIA.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: The much awaited ‘WOMEN EXPO’ got underway today at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “WE FOR WOMEN - Reinvigorate Yourself”. The two-day multi-brand and multi-sector shopping and business fair is being organised by ZMZ Event.

Komal Subbanna Prabhu, the Co-Proprietrix and COO of Maharaja group formally inaugurated the expo. Mishra Javeed, Director, Operations and Academics – The Yenepoya School and PU College, Ashika Nainaz of AN Makeup Studio, Dr Ayisha Nasreen of Al Ameen Dento Care and Dr Nafeesa Shirin, Director, Indian Design School and Masterclass were guests of honour.  

The business-to-customer and business-to-business exhibition is not only showcasing local brands but also encouraging networking. The expo is free to attend and it's open for all. 

The exhibition is focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care, according to Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event.

The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

There are around five dozen companies showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there are women start-ups promoting their products and services.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

News Network
March 3,2023

Cambridge, Mar 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

Mr Gandhi revealed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

Congress leader and ex-advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sam Pitroda shared the YouTube link of Rahul Gandhi's address to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', on Twitter.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. 

In August last year, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping, had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but the malware was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, "We are concerned about the technical committee report... 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus."

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP alleged.

Sharing a picture of himself in the presentation slide in which he is seen being held by the police personnel, the Congress leader claimed that the Opposition leaders were "locked up" in jail for "just standing" in front of the Parliament House to talk about some issues, while also alleging that such incidents have happened "relatively violently".

"In the Constitution, India is described as a Union of States, and that Union requires negotiation and conversation. It is that negotiation that is under attack and threat. You can see the picture which is taken in front of Parliament House. The Opposition leaders were just standing there talking about certain issues, and we were put in jail. That's happened 3 or 4 times. It has happened relatively violently. You have also heard of the attacks on minorities and the press. You get a sense of what is going on," Mr Gandhi claimed.

