Specifically-trained commando force to combat ‘anti-national’ forces: Karnataka CM

News Network
July 28, 2022

Bengaluru, July 28: In the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled events organised to mark his government's one year in office on Thursday.

In a hurriedly called press conference at his residence on Wednesday midnight, he announced about the cancellation of an official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda.

The chief minister also announced that the government has decided to raise a specially trained commando force in the state to eliminate anti-national and terrorist forces. The details of it will be revealed after discussion with officials.

"There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within few months after Harsha's (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me," Mr Bommai said.

"My government completes one year and it is three years of the BJP rule after coming to power under B S Yediyurappa. We had planned for Janotsava but after looking at the pain of the victim's mother and family, I have decided to cancel tomorrow's events," Mr Bommai added.

Flanked by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and his cabinet colleagues, the CM said he will, however, be addressing a press conference regarding programmes for the poor, backward communities and the youth.

"I apologise to people who were eager to attend the events on Thursday, also to party leaders, ministers and workers who had worked for organising it. We had to cancel it as my conscience did not approve," he said, adding the same has been communicated to Nadda.

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night.

A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered when he was heading home after closing his shop.

Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

Noting that the killing is part of a conspiracy by anti-national and terrorist forces to disturb peace, sow the seeds of hatred among people, and thereby create a communal rift in the country, Mr Bommai said such incidents have taken places in other states too and it is a pan India conspiracy.

"During the Congress regime in Karnataka, 22 such killings of youths have taken place and unfortunately there was no immediate action, instead more than 200 cases against the organisation behind such incidents were withdrawn, and this gave courage to those forces and they are indulging in such incidents," he claimed.

Stressing that his government has decided to end this, the chief minister said, "Along with routine investigation, stricter laws and punishment to completely eliminate organisations and individuals involved in such activities such as PFI, we have decided to raise a specially trained commando force in the state, along with training and ammunition support for it." 

The government has taken this killing seriously as life of every citizen is important, irrespective of their religious background, he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

News Network
July 17,2022

Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025.

The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. He instructed officials to travel to districts with high malaria cases and encourage people to take preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Speaking at the workshop organised by the state health department, Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) and the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) on 'Accelerating towards a Malaria Free Karnataka by 2025' Minister Sudhakar said, the government requires the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programmes.

"There were no proper testing facilities for malaria earlier and in the 1980s and 1990s, we started testing for malaria whenever someone caught a fever. With such testing and awareness programs among communities, the number of cases has drastically come down. To fight any disease, creating awareness in society is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country.

"Generally, cases of malaria and dengue increase during the monsoon season and currently there has been very heavy rain in 13 districts of Karnataka. Due to the rain, waterlogging occurs in unused buckets, unused tyres, empty coconut shells etc is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which act as vectors to transmit these diseases. A total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9% of cases in the country. A total of 21 crore malaria cases were detected across the world this year and out of this 6.27 lakh people have fallen victim," he said.

"I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.

The Chief Minister further said malaria should not be taken lightly as the monsoon season is a challenging period.

"Only 100 malaria cases have been recorded in the past six months. However, monsoon season is a challenging period and we are seeing an uptick in the number of malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. we are witnessing an increase in cases in areas that have proximity to forests," the health minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's vision of Nava Karnataka can be realised only if we achieve a healthy Karnataka.

"In addition to malaria, we also have to eradicate tuberculosis. The union government has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030. However, we have taken it as a challenge and we will take measures to make Karnataka malaria-free by 2025, five years before the Union government's target," he said.

"To achieve this target, we also require the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programs. It should become every citizen's responsibility to keep their surroundings clean. A lot of awareness has to be created in this regard," he said.

He said awareness programs have to be created among communities in places that are seeing an uptick in malaria cases including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Treatment alone is not enough, rather precautionary measures need to be taken to ensure that the disease does not come back, the minister said.

"We need to be vigilant and never assume that there are no cases in districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur just because no cases have been reported. We need to take measures to encourage communities to jointly participate in the malaria eradication effort," Sudhakar said.

News Network
July 21,2022

murmumadam.jpg

New Delhi: India has got its first tribal President as Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's choice, scooped up over 50 per cent of the total vote value after three rounds of counting. Opposition's Yashwant Sinha is far behind.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go.

Among the states where votes have been counted include Andhra Pradesh -- where Ms Murmu received almost all the votes -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisharh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The counting process started at 11 at the Parliament House and after preliminaries, the actual counting started at 1.30 pm. The trends became clear after the first round where Ms Murmu stood at 39 per cent.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already congratulated Ms Murmu. "The first women tribal to become President is a momentous occasion and thanks to PM Modi for giving such unique gift. There is absolute euphoria in Assam, particularly in the tea gardens, people are very happy," he added.

The Delhi BJP has started its celebrations with a roadshow from the party headquarters, which will end at Rajpath. All state units of the BJP have also planned victory processions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are expected to visit Droupadi Murmu at her temporary lodgings in Teen Murti Marg to congratulate her after the results are declared.

Residents in Odisha's Rairangpur, the hometown of Ms Murmu, are already celebrating. They have got 20,000 sweets prepared. A tribal dance and victory procession are part of the plan after the results are out.

NDA's choice of Ms Murmu -- a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand Governor -- worked as a move to split the Opposition and bring support from non-aligned parties, such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

The winner of the Presidential election is not the candidate who gets only the most votes, but the one who crosses a quota. This quota is determined by adding votes polled for each candidate, dividing by two, and adding '1' to it. Basically, one more than 50 per cent. If someone does not cross this at first, subsequent preferences marked on the ballot paper come into play.  

The President-elect will take oath on July 25, a day after Ramnath Kovind's tenure ends.

