Sri Ram Sene threatens to launch ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ campaign against azaan; asks govt not to care Muslims

Belagavi, 5: In an apparent bid to intensify Hindutva drive in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls, a hardline outfit today asked the chief minister Bommai led government to act tough and take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques in the state.

Speaking to media persons Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, said: “Muslims do not vote for BJP, hence there is no need to appease them”.

He said that Sri Ram Sene will also counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from 5 m on May 9 if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against loudspeakers installed on mosques and has implemented the orders of the Supreme Court. Bommai should take a cue from his northern state counterpart and take tough action as Muslims do not vote for BJP,” he added.

He said: "We are not opposed to prayers in mosques, but are opposing the noise in the form of Azaan on loudspeakers. It has become a nuisance and is affecting people. Students, government offices and patients in hospitals are suffering due to the noise, hence Islam cannot be called a peace-loving religion due to the problems created for others."

"We have held talks with managements of temples across the state and more than 1,000 temples have come forward to counter the morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from May 9 at 5 am, he informed.