Sri Rama, Koti Chennaya, Oscar Fernandes… 6 circles in Udupi get new names

News Network
November 22, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The directorate of municipal administration has approved proposals submitted by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), to name six circles in the city after Lord Rama, philosophers, warriors and achievers.

With this, the temple city will have circles in the names of Indian philosophers Madhvacharya, Vadiraja, twin warriors of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaya, Sri Rama, social reformer Sri Narayana Guru and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the CMC of Udupi had adopted resolutions to name circles in the city, following requests from people. 

“The government has issued a circular naming six prominent circles in the city, as per the Section 211 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Bannanje Circle in the city will be named as ‘Narayana Guru Circle’ and Kalsanka Circle will be known as ‘Madhvacharya Circle’. The Diana Circle in the city will hereafter be known as ‘Vadiraja Circle, and a junction on the Santhekatte-Kalyanpura road will be named after ‘Koti-Chennaya’. The circle at Brahmagiri will be named as Oscar Fernandes Circle. Meanwhile, a junction on the Parkala-Kodange-Saralabettu road stretch will be named as ‘Sri Rama Circle,’ as per the government circular,” the MLA said.

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the issue of the tollgate on NH-66 at Surathkal is related to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

The CM, who was in Udupi to participate in various programmes yesterday, said that the government has already told the NHAI to close the toll gate. “It is related to the NHAI. We have already told them to close the tollgate, and submitted a report too,” the CM told reporters.

Even as the indefinite day-and-night dharna against the Surathkal tollgate entered the 12th day on Monday, the Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate members continued their dharna by wearing black clothes.

Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said that Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has failed to keep his word, of closing the tollgate. 

“None of the assurances given by the MP have been implemented. He has made several assurances, including increasing the rupee value against US dollar, supplying sand for Rs 2,000 per load, providing jobs to people of the district in MRPL and in the SEZ. However, none of the assurances have materialised. The MP has lost his credibility, and is not able to face the people’s wrath,” he said.

Condemning chief minister Basavarj Bommai’s “apathy”, he said that the BJP government has failed to fulfil the demands of people. “The chief minister made an assurance in the state legislature, that the tollgate will be closed. However, he has avoided travelling by road via Surathkal from Mangaluru International Airport to Udupi. Instead, he took a helicopter from Bengaluru to Udupi, to avoid protesters in Surathkal. If the BJP is not capable of closing down an illegal tollgate, they are not fit to rule the state,” he said.

News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Hardline Hindutva organisations have raised objections to an interfaith couple applying for marriage at a sub-registrar's office here, accusing it to be a case of so called "love jihad".

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure. It had given 30 days' time to register disapproval.

According to sources, the girl is a resident of Darbe near Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and she is currently staying in Bengaluru. The man is 44-year-old Sheik Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Nyapanahalli in Bengaluru. Both had applied for marriage at a sub-registrar's office.

The development has raised concerns and there is no statement by the police as well as the parents of the girl.

News Network
November 22,2022

messi.jpg

Lionel Messi lamented Argentina's shock second-half capitulation against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but said he was not surprised by the threat from opponents 48 places lower in the world rankings.

"It's a situation that this group of players has never been through, it's been a while since we suffered such a tough blow, we didn't expect to start like this," Messi told Argentinian media after the 2-1 defeat in Group C.

Starting his fifth World Cup, Messi had opened the scoring with a 10th-minute penalty and Argentina had three goals disallowed for offside in a free-flowing first half.

But in the second half, "in five minutes of mistakes that we made, we went 2-1 down and then it was really tough and we lost organization and started punting the ball," he said in comments broadcast by Todo Noticias.

Messi said his team knew Saudi Arabia, despite being the second-lowest-ranked team in the tournament, could hurt them.

"We knew they were a team who would play if we let them...They did not surprise us, we knew they could do that."

Argentina now have to focus on beating Mexico and Poland in their next group games in search of the only major title that has eluded Messi in his otherwise glittering career.

"Obviously we have to win or win now. It's up to us to fix what we did wrong and get back to the basics of who we are," said Messi, whose team had been on a 36-match unbeaten run prior to the shock result at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

"We're OK, obviously hurt by the result, very bitter. But people must trust that this team will not let them down and we are going to go for it in the next two games. We've played games of this nature before and we're going to perform well.

"Now's the time to be more united than ever, to show how truly strong we are."

