  2. Srirangapatna turns into police fortress as VHP vows to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Jamia Masjid

News Network
June 4, 2022

Jamia-Masjid-Srirangapatna.jpg

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad. 

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2022

The BJP is in touch with at least five opposition MLAs in Goa and if the party's central command gives its nod, the ruling party's legislative strength could increase from 20 to 25, BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi also said that the President of the United States of America Joe Biden was not as popular a world leader as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We were 20, we got support of five and don’t worry, in future we will definitely cross 30. So far the party has not given permission. Hence, we are at 25, once we get permission, we will reach 30. This is going to happen,” Ravi told a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee on Saturday. Ravi refused to say whether the opposition MLAs in touch with the BJP were from the Congress party. From 2017-2022 more than a dozen Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the BJP.

The central BJP official is in Goa to chair the meeting of the state's top party leaders.

The BJP had won 20 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly in the February 14 state Assembly polls in Goa this year. The BJP-led coalition is currently supported by five non-BJP legislators.

Ravi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity had eclipsed that of US President Joe Biden.

“Modi is popular not only in India, but the world praises him. Today's popular leader is not ‘President of America’, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the central BJP official said.

“Even during his visit to Japan, he (Modi) was leading from the front. Rest all were following him. He is a leader,” he added. 

News Network
May 22,2022

tajminar.jpg

It began with Ayodhya, went on to Kashi and now Mathura.

Chauvinists who call themselves as Hindu activists are clamouring for the 'liberation' of Kashi and Mathura and the battle is now being played out in courts.

The Gyanvapi mosque dispute has already reached the Supreme Court and after a court in Mathura allowed a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah from the Krishna Janmabhoomi, the issue is all set blow up into another major controversy.

The list, however, does not stop here.

Over the years, several BJP leaders have repeated and amplified unhistorical claims that the Taj Mahal is in fact a Hindu temple that was built much before the reign of Shah Jahan.

In 2017, Vinay Katiyar, who was then a BJP Rajya Sabha member, claimed that the monument was in fact a Shiva temple named 'Tejo Mahalaya', which was 'originally' built by a Hindu ruler.

The 'Tejo Mahalaya' claim was first made by a propagandist and self-proclaimed historian named P N Oak in a book written in 1989. He made dogged efforts to establish his idea, and even petitioned the Supreme Court, which is said to have commented in 2000 that he had a "bee in his bonnet".

Oak argued that Shah Jahan's Taj was in fact a Hindu temple of Shiva that was "perhaps built in the 4th century to serve as a palace" by Raja Paramardi Dev.

Oak, who's also the founder of the Institute for Rewriting Indian History, believed that monuments attributed to Muslim rulers were actually Hindu in origin.

In 1976, he wrote a book called 'Lucknow's Imambaras are Hindu Palaces', and another titled 'Delhi's Red Fort is Hindu Lalkot'. In 1996, he published 'Islamic Havoc in Indian History'.

Oak claimed that 'Tejo Mahalaya' was destroyed and raided during Muhammad Ghori's invasion of India in the late 12th century, and that after the defeat of Humayun (mid-16th century), it passed into the hands of the Jaipur royal family and was managed by Jai Singh I, who was a senior Mughal mansabdar and the Raja of Amber.

According to Oak, the temple was then taken over by Shah Jahan, who turned it into a tomb and renamed it Taj Mahal.

Earlier this month, another petition filed in the Allahabad High Court demanding that the 22 locked room in the basement of the monument be unlocked to verify Hindu symbols, was tersely dismissed by the court which questioned the credentials of the petitioner – a BJP leader from Ayodhya.

Another monument in the list is the Qutub Minar in Delhi that has already been 'named' 'Vishnu Stambh'.

A group of saffron activists recently chanted Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Qutub Minar to emphasise their claim to the pillar.

Since Oak's books have turned into a Bible of sorts for Hindu activists, the Imambaras in Lucknow, the Red Fort in Delhi and other remnants of the Mughal rule will soon be on the list for 'liberation' (desecration).

News Network
May 28,2022

Bengaluru, May 28: Karnataka is expecting a Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 75,000 crores in sectors like biotech and start-ups, the state's Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana has said.

The minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum at Davos, said that the Davos meeting was very successful.

He said the government was keen on developing other cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad and Shimoga as well.

"The state is also developing seven to eight more airports," the minister told PTI after addressing members of the KannadigaruUK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.

Karnataka in Davos signed two major MOUs worth Rs 52,000 crores, with two major companies -- ReNew Power for Rs 50,000 crores and the Lulu Group International for Rs 2,000 crores.

Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on Magnetic Imaging and Diagnostics and a health-related R&D project.

The Karnataka Government has assured special incentives for the company to set up its production unit for medical equipment.

Earlier, addressing the members of the KannadigaruUK, Dr Ashwath Narayana said Karnataka is developing fast and that Bengaluru is emerging as a city of opportunity and a city of future in sectors like space, defence, and IT.

"We welcome all as we want to be competitive," he said.

Dr Nanda Kumara, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here, was also present on the occasion. 

