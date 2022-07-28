  1. Home
  2. Stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Pramod Muthalik exposes BJP leaders

News Network
July 29, 2022

mutalik.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, who has been issuing provocative statements for past couple of days, was prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada by the police and sent back from Hejamadi Check Post earlier today.

The rabble-rouser had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family at Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of  Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.

BJP leaders’ wealth

Speaking to the reporters after being stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Muthalik hit out at BJP. “BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth that is enough for next three to four generations of their family. But the party workers, who selflessly work for the party are living in difficulties,” he complained. 

News Network
July 23,2022

dkssiddu.jpg

Bengaluru, July 23: Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".

Reacting to party MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark that the people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister, Shivakumar asked everyone to "keep their mouths shut and work to bring the party to power".

"I will speak of only those who are of my level. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power," Shivakumar told reporters in response to Khan's statement expressing support for Siddaramaiah. Though the Assembly elections in the state are about 10 months away, the question of the Congress' chief ministerial candidate has been a point of debate between the camps led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and resulted in a war of words. Asked if he was issuing the direction specifically to Khan, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara said, "I am telling this to everyone. First, you bring the party to power, first draw people from all the communities to the party, and organise your community first."

"As a leader if you have concern for the party, stop worshipping individuals and bring people to the party," he added. The Congress state chief, however, stressed that there is nothing wrong if 224 MLAs in Karnataka desire to become the chief minister. Responding to Shivakumar's statement, Khan said it was the KPCC chief (Shivakumar) who started the discussion in the party by seeking support for himself in a public forum. "Who started this argument? At an event of the Vokkaliga community, he asked people of his community to give him a chance. We started talking after his statement. Till then, no one had raised this issue," Khan told reporters in Belagavi.

He also said Muslim leaders liked Siddaramaiah and wanted to see him as the chief minister again. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. "Ours is a high command-based party. No one else here can take a decision. Other than Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, no one else can decide. I gave my personal opinion. There is nothing wrong in telling my opinion," Khan said. Khan, MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, said everyone has the desire to become chief minister but only the one who can take all the communities along can lead the state. He also said party, as well as individual worship, are both needed. Party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, replying to a query on the internal strife, said the decision on the issue of the next chief minister will be decided by the party high command.

"It is not me and you who decide who the next chief minister should be. It is the party high command's prerogative. First, we have to build the party to ensure it returns to power again," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. The Siddaramaiah camp is organising the 'Siddaramotsava’ in Davangere on August 3 to celebrate the 75th birthday of their leader and those MLAs supporting him including Khan, R V Deshpande and others are touring various parts of the state to make the event a success. 

News Network
July 23,2022

monkeypox.jpg

Geneva, July 23: The World Health Organisation said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

 “In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said.

“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members" of the committee, he added.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 per cent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 per cent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn't already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it's too late," Head said.

He added that WHO's emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we've seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there's now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University.

“There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of Covid-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it's not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable.

Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said.

“Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.” 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2022

shoot1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police. 

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident. 

shoot.jpg

