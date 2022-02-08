  1. Home
  2. Students were provoked by outside forces, says Udupi college principal

Students were provoked by outside forces, says Udupi college principal

coastaldigest.com news network
February 8, 2022

princi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 8: Devidas Naik, principal of MGM College Principal in Udupi, said that the college will take a decision after High Court pronounces its judgement on the row over hijab. 

Speaking to media persons, the principal said that holiday has been declared for students in the college to avoid untoward incidences.

Asked about provocative slogans raised by the saffron clad students who are protesting against Muslim girls wearing hijab, the principal said that it was completely a new development. 

“There was no tension in the college so far. Today some of our students were provoked due as the hijab row has become an issue across the state,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2022

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: In the wake of controversy over sudden banishment of hijab-clad girls in a couple educational institutions in Udupi district, the government of Karnataka ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses. 

The state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

The state government had announced on Friday that it will neither support the hijab nor does it favour the wearing of the saffron robe by the students. However, with the controversy gaining momentum in other districts and drawing the attention of the entire country, the Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday issued a formal order mandating a uniform dress code approved by the state government in all government schools and colleges.

While it is mandatory for the government schools kids to wear uniforms approved by the government, the students at private colleges shall wear the uniform approved by the management. Similarly, students in all PU Colleges must wear the uniform approved by the College Development Council (CDC). In case if there is no rule on the uniform, the students must wear those dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other states, the government order said, "Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Also, reviewing the various provisions under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, the state government has the right to decide on the uniform in schools and colleges. As per the sub-clause 2 under section 133 of the Education Act 1983, it is mandatory for students of the government colleges to wear uniform approved by the state government."

6The state government also noted in its order, "The government is holding programmes at various schools, colleges to facilitate uniform learning among students. However, with a few students in some of the institutions arguing to continue with their religious traditions is coming on the way of unity and equality. But the Supreme Court and several High Courts have upheld the uniform dress code over the individual dress code."

Comments

Abdul
 - 
Monday, 7 Feb 2022

If such rules are implemented then it will create problem for all communities specially for Hindus. Concentrate on education rather than traditions. Saffron shawl is basically a political party's identity rather than religious, but still we have no objection.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2022

ibrahimsutar.jpg

Bagalkot, Feb 5: A pall of gloom descended in Mahalingapura as social worker Ibrahim Sutar, 82, who is popularly known as ‘Kabir of Kannada’, breathed his last after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Grieving family members said, “Ibrahim Sutar was ailing from diabetes and hypertension for the past few years. He complained about heartache on Friday. The doctor recommended an angioplasty. While he was being taken to the hospital, he breathed last on the way.”

He is survived by a wife, two children and grandchildren.

The family has made all the necessary arrangements for the public to pay their last respects at Mahatma Gandhi grounds in Mahalingapura. The final rites are likely to be performed on Sunday, according to the relatives.

The Union Government recognized his social work towards spreading social and communal harmony and awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2018.

Ibrahim Sutar was known to spread harmony through his songs and bhajans, which were popular not only in Karnataka but also in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Goa. He is popular among the masses in the districts of North Karnataka for his spiritual discourses.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol condoled the passing away of Ibrahim Sutar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Genome sequencing analysis by the state has revealed that 67.5% of Covid-19 cases have been triggered by the Omicron variant and 26% by Delta strains.

 Beginning January 1, a total of 1,853 samples were sequenced and, of these, 1,555 were found to be of variants of concern. While 1,115 samples carried the Omicron strain, 404 had Delta and 102 were of Eta, Beta, Kappa and Pango strains together.

This is in huge contrast to the second wave, during which the dominant strain was Delta (90. 7%).

The health department said that 5,659 samples were processed till December 2021 and, of these, 4,441 were that of variants of concern. A total 4,027 were of Delta and its sub-lineages.

Claims outnumber official deaths

Meanwhile, while official government figures put the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Mysuru district at 2,465 until Thursday (January 27), the government has received at least 1,300 claims outside this figure for ex gratia and is investigating these deaths.

The Centre had announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 per deceased individual, while the state government will pay an additional Rs 1 lakh per bereaved BPL family.

Officials admit that people who died after being discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres or those who passed away while in home isolation were not officially registered as Covid-19 deaths. These fatalities do not reflect in official data under cumulative deaths.

Initially, only infected people who died within 10 days of testing positive or while in hospital (for any number of days) were officially considered Covid deaths. However, following a Supreme Court directive, the parameter was changed to 30 days and the number of applications seeking compensation dramatically increased. Though these deaths are not included in official data, a special committee is reviewing them on a case-by-case basis.

BS Manjunatha Swamy, additional deputy commissioner, who heads the district committee to review Covid deaths, said, “The district administration has received about 1,300 claims from families that are outside the official tally. Of them, 1,069 claims have been cleared after verifying details like SRF ID, hospital details and death certificates. The applications were placed before the committee which includes the district health officer among others. ”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.