  2. Sullia murder a pre-planned conspiracy by Bajrang Dal to trigger communal violence in DK: SDPI

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22, 2022

Mangaluru, July 22: The Social Democratic Party of India and Mangaluru Congress MLA U T Khader have demanded compensation to the family of Muhammad Mashhood, who died in a hospital after a brutal assault by miscreants of Bajrang Dal in Sullia taluk earlier this week. 

The death of 19-year-old boy has triggered tension in the coastal district as it is being alleged that it was a "pre-planned" murder.

Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Jim Ranjith and Bhaskar who had allegedly attacked Mashhood were arrested by Bellare police and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, July 21. 

On on July 19, the accused had picked up a quarrel with Mashhood, hailing from Kasaragod, who was residing at his grandmother's house in Kalanja village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. They had allegedly assaulted him and smashed a bottle on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last on July 21.

He was buried in the wee hours of Friday, July 22, in the graveyard of Zakariya Juma Masjid, Bellare. Hundreds of people had gathered for last rites. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a case under sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 307 and 149 of IPC were registered against the accused youth.

Congress leader and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader condemned the murder and urged the Chief Minister to release a high compensation to the family of Mashhood.

SDPI has demanded the deputy commissioner to announce a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Mashhood. SDPI State President Abdul Majeed alleged it to be a "pre-planned murder" by Bajarang Dal activists. He sought an explanation from BJP leaders on why they were not demanding NIA probe into the murder of Mashhood.

SDPI district Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathooru said the murder of Mashhood was a "conspiracy" of right-wing groups to trigger communal violence across the district. 

News Network
July 16,2022

Bengaluru, July 16: In a swift U-turn, the government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices.

Without citing any reasons, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16. The U-turn was announced at 2 am.

It is believed that the criticism by anti-graft activities and fear of massive public outrage spurred the government to withdraw the ban.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Bengaluru, July 9: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22:14 am, epicentred at 2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region), it said in a statement. 

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

Tremors felt in Belagavi district

Mild tremors were felt at Shirhatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district too resulting in the residents running out of their houses in panic.

Tremors were felt between 6.10 am and 6.20 am on Saturday. Those sleeping on their roof sheds and the first floor of their houses felt the tremors and ran out. 

The walls of old houses developed cracks due to the tremors.

News Network
July 19,2022

Kollam, July 19: Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in the Kollam district.

Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis of a complaint of a girl who allegedly faced the humiliating experience while appearing for the NEET exam held at a private educational institute at Ayur in the district on Sunday.

The case was registered after a team of women officers recorded the statement of the girl, they said, adding that an investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon.

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told a TV channel that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear.

Condemning the incident, various youth organisations held protests seeking action against the culprits.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days.

