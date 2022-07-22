Sullia murder a pre-planned conspiracy by Bajrang Dal to trigger communal violence in DK: SDPI

Mangaluru, July 22: The Social Democratic Party of India and Mangaluru Congress MLA U T Khader have demanded compensation to the family of Muhammad Mashhood, who died in a hospital after a brutal assault by miscreants of Bajrang Dal in Sullia taluk earlier this week.

The death of 19-year-old boy has triggered tension in the coastal district as it is being alleged that it was a "pre-planned" murder.

Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Jim Ranjith and Bhaskar who had allegedly attacked Mashhood were arrested by Bellare police and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, July 21.

On on July 19, the accused had picked up a quarrel with Mashhood, hailing from Kasaragod, who was residing at his grandmother's house in Kalanja village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. They had allegedly assaulted him and smashed a bottle on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last on July 21.

He was buried in the wee hours of Friday, July 22, in the graveyard of Zakariya Juma Masjid, Bellare. Hundreds of people had gathered for last rites.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a case under sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 307 and 149 of IPC were registered against the accused youth.

Congress leader and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader condemned the murder and urged the Chief Minister to release a high compensation to the family of Mashhood.

SDPI has demanded the deputy commissioner to announce a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Mashhood. SDPI State President Abdul Majeed alleged it to be a "pre-planned murder" by Bajarang Dal activists. He sought an explanation from BJP leaders on why they were not demanding NIA probe into the murder of Mashhood.

SDPI district Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathooru said the murder of Mashhood was a "conspiracy" of right-wing groups to trigger communal violence across the district.