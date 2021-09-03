  1. Home
  2. Taliban is responsible for price rise in India, not Modi: Karnataka BJP MLA

News Network
September 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Bellad has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government holding Afghanistan’s Taliban completely responsible for price rise in India!

Bellad, who is an MLA from Hubli-Dharwad (West), claimed that Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was the actual reason for the rise in fuel prices. 

 “Taliban problem has started. Internationally, prices are up and hence the gas rates are up. All over the world, gas and oil supplies have been hit. That’s why the rates are up in India too,” he claimed. 

“Voters are mature. They will understand the reality and vote for BJP,” he added.

News Network
August 29,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 29: Moderate to heavy rains that resumed with vengeance after a three-week lull  in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, continued on Sunday morning too. 

Udupi district in particular, received heavy to very heavy rain. Koni in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (194 mm) while Barkuru and Handadi registered 18.9 cm and 15.3 cm of rain respectively.

The region is likely to receive heavy showers till August 31 due to an offshore trough over the eastern Arabian Sea, according to India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Kodagu and Shivamogga districts also received moderate spells of rain in the day.

News Network
August 25,2021

KT RaghavanAnnamalai.jpg

Chennai, Aug 25: BJP state general secretary KT Raghavan on Tuesday resigned from his post following the release of a video levelling sexual harassment charges against him. The video was released by YouTuber Madan Ravichandran who joined the BJP last October.

In the video, Ravichandran alleged that he had released the video with the consent of BJP state president K Annamalai and that he has video and audio evidence regarding 15 office bearers of the BJP who had indulged in sexual harassment.

A few hours after the video went viral on social media, Raghavan tweeted: "I deny the allegations. This video has been released to malign me and my party. I met the party's state president K Annamalai and I resigned from the party post. I will face the allegations legally. Dharma will win."

Raghavan also said, "The people of Tamil Nadu and those associated with me knew well who I am. I have been working (for the party) for the past 30 years without expecting anything in return."

Exactly two months ago, a Tamil daily had carried a report titled "Kamalalayam may soon have a Vishaka Committee', which said that during a meeting of the state unit held on June 19 at Mahabalipuram, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi who is in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu had allegedly received hundreds of sexual harassment complaints against one particular leader. Following this, the BJP's state unit had issued a legal notice to the daily.

What Annamalai said:

Accepting his resignation, BJP state president K Annamalai, who is a former IPS officer from Karnataka, said, "Raghavan has said that he has been falsely framed and that he is resigning from the party post keeping in mind the party's image."

Referring to the words of Madan Ravichandran that more videos would be released, Annamalai said, "This has raised suspicions whether Ravichandran has some ulterior motive in doing so. This is not acceptable."

Asserting that women were being treated with respect in the BJP, Annamalai announced that an enquiry committee headed by state secretary Malarkodi would inquire into the allegations against Raghavan and the veracity of the video released by Madan Ravichandran and based on that, further action would be taken.

Annamalai said Ravichandran, during his two meetings with him, claimed that he had many videos relating to many office bearers and that the party should take action against them.

"I told him that if the videos are screened to me, based on their veracity, I will take further action. However, Ravichandran refused to hand over the videos. Later, he also sent a message saying if no action was taken, he would be releasing the video. I was firm that action cannot be taken until the exact charge is known and ended the matter by saying do whatever you wish to,” Annamalai added.

News Network
August 30,2021

Mysuru, Aug 30: Shocking details are coming out in the investigation of the Mysuru gang-rape case. The accused, as per police sources, have told them that they were encouraged by the fact that after committing crimes, including molestations in Mysuru, no complaint was ever lodged against them by the victims.

The gang-rape which took place on August 24 in Mysuru made national headlines. The accused dragged a college-going girl while she was with her male friend to an isolated place near the Chamundi foothills. They attacked her friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. The police arrested five accused on Saturday (August 28) from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile and are investigating the crime. The victim, who came to study from Maharashtra, has not recorded her statement as she still continues to be in mental trauma.

However, the free run of the accused could be halted after a woman, who lost her cell phone lodged a complaint two years ago, sources said.

Sources also said that the detection of the criminals was possible as one of their victims had lodged a miscellaneous complaint for mobile robbery. The woman has asked the police to retrieve the SIM card. She had mentioned in the complaint that she did not want the handset as it was too old, sources add.

After the gang-rape case, the investigators have collected all the information of robbery cases in the city and matched details. One of the accused was using the cell phone and it was traced as an IMEI number was available with the police, sources said.

The police have produced the accused before the court and have taken them into custody. Their medical tests have also been conducted. The accused have told police that they presumed Mysuru to be the safest city to commit crimes as none of their victims dared to lodge a police complaint.

Sources said the accused have confessed to the investigating team that they thought this gang-rape case victim would also not lodge a police complaint. The gang-rape accused have confessed to having committed many cases of road robberies and molestations in Mysuru.

Police sources said, one of the accused rapists was jailed for murdering the father of a girl he loved in Tamil Nadu. Another accused turned psycho after being dumped by three of his girlfriends and indulged in molestation and sexual assaults on gullible women and girls all through.

Meanwhile, the parents of a few accused persons in Tamil Nadu were not found to have any clue on the crime their sons had committed.

The investigating team is expected to take the accused rapists to the scene of crime to conduct spot investigation on Monday. Further investigation is on.

