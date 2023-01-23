  1. Home
  2. Tamil Nadu BJP to launch TV channel; Ex-cop Annamalai to oversee project

January 23, 2023

Chennai, Jan 23: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is planning to launch a TV channel for the party in the state, a surprise to many in state politics. Top party sources said the project, which will be an extension of Janam TV, considered a party mouthpiece in Kerala, will be announced Monday.

A senior BJP leader said that the Tamil channel’s name will also most likely be Janam TV. “It will be based in Alwarpet in the city, and the initial cost is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, which will be mobilised using party and RSS resources in Tamil Nadu,” the leader said.

The leader referred to the project, whose launch date is yet to be announced, as a “baby of K Annamalai,” the party’s state chief in his late 30s. “Annamalai will be overseeing the project. The main reason for this project is to provide comprehensive coverage of his state-wide padayatra beginning April 14, 2023,” added the leader.

Despite facing numerous allegations, such as low pay and being a commercially unsustainable model, Janam TV in Kerala played a key role in the BJP and RSS’s propaganda efforts during the Sabarimala controversy. It was a period when the channel attracted as many viewers as mainstream news channels in a state where ‘news’ is a pricey commodity like entertainment.

January 9,2023

Kasaragod: The incident at Kasaragod on Saturday wherein a food-borne illness was believed to have claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl, Anju Sreeparvathy, assumed a new dimension with the police confirming that several findings in the post-mortem report of the forensic surgeon were inconsistent with the symptoms of classical food poisoning.

Anju Sreeparvathy, a college girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

Vaibhav Saxena, Superintendent of Police, Kasaragod, who spoke to the media said that the post-mortem showed serious liver damage, suggestive of the presence of toxic substances which might not have been ingested through food.

Chemical analysis

“We will send the viscera samples for detailed chemical analysis, which alone can determine the nature of the toxin. The findings of the chemical analysis, when correlated with the preliminary evidence that the police have collected will provide clues as to how the woman died,” Mr. Saxena said.

Anju was believed to have developed symptoms of food-borne illness after she consumed the food that had been ordered in from a restaurant on December 31. Though she had been treated at a local private hospital, she died on Saturday morning. The district health administration, Kasaragod, had said that according to preliminary reports, the girl had died of multi-organ failure following sepsis.

No pathological evidence

Though the Food Safety authorities and the police moved to shut down the restaurant from where the food had been ordered and took three persons, including the food business owner, into custody, in the absence of any pathological evidence from the hospital where she was initially treated, the authorities had no clue as to the nature of the pathogen or the source of infection.

While the Food Safety wing has been focussing on conducting raids and shutting down food outlets for violating hygiene protocols or functioning without the mandatory licence, the actual focus should be on conducting scientific studies on the risk profiles of food generally served in eateries, it has been pointed out.

‘Identify food item’

Food safety experts have cautioned that while raids and punitive action against eateries are short-term regulatory measures, every food -borne illness episode should be immediately followed by a proper epidemiological investigation to identify the food item which might have caused the illness, how and at what point any contamination might have occurred and how soon the victim began experiencing symptoms of food-borne illnesses.

Unless more attention was paid to the scientific side of food and how bacteria or other pathogens act on food and the information is conveyed to the general public as well as those involved in preparing and selling food, kitchen practices will not change, they said.

January 10,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

January 16,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 16: In the wake of the Congress' 'Na Nayaki' convention being attended by Priyanka Gandhi in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that women in Karnataka are not ready to make her 'Nayaki' (leader), and therefore, she is declaring herself as 'Na Nayaki'.

"Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme 'Na Nayaki'," Bommai said.

"Today people have to say 'Na Nayaki' by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader", Bommai added.

Congress leaders know that they would not come to power, and therefore, they are giving all kinds of assurances, Bommai opined.

Reacting to Congress leaders terming Yuvajanotsava (youth festival), as 'Yuvavinashotsava', Bommai said Congress leaders are getting dreams of destruction (Vinasha) of the Congress, and therefore, they are seeing 'Vinasha' in everything.

"They do not know to appreciate any good work. Cheap remarks being made by them regarding national issues and state's progress in recent days show their desperation level. People will not give importance to such remarks," he noted.

Bommai was in Hubballi on his way to attend the valedictory of the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the youth festival was held meaningfully, and youth in the region get inspiration from that to achieve in all fields.

"Our youth policy gives opportunity for youth in all fields including education, employment, sports and culture, while rural games are also being encouraged, to identify and encourage new talents from rural areas," he added.

Bommai also said, the case of a prisoner at Hindalaga jail in Belagavi making extortion calls to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is taken very seriously, and a comprehensive probe is being conducted. Background of the incident and the motivation behind it would also be brought out, he said. 

