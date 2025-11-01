Taming the e-auto fleet: New zoning rules and permits take effect in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Nov 1: In a decisive move to bring order to the burgeoning fleet of electric auto-rickshaws, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has mandated that all battery-operated autos must secure valid permits to operate within the district.

The order, which took effect today, marks a significant reversal of an earlier directive from July 26, 2024, which had granted free movement to e-autos and vehicles running on methanol and ethanol. The new rule, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, aims to streamline traffic, enhance passenger safety, and ensure fair competition among transport operators.

Mandatory Permits and Zone-Based Operations

The new notification establishes a clear two-zone system for operations:

Zone 1 (Mangaluru City & Ullal): E-autos registered between January 20, 2002, and October 30, 2025, must apply to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for a permit.

Identification: These vehicles will be marked with a sky-blue, square-shaped marking and a police-issued identification number.

Operation: They must operate strictly within designated auto stands under Zone 1 limits.

Zone 2 (Rural Areas): All electric autos registered after October 30, 2025, will be considered rural permit holders.

Identification: Zone 2 autos will be distinguished by a circular yellow sticker bearing a police-issued identification number.

Operation: These vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering Zone 1 boundaries and must operate exclusively within rural limits.

Enforcement and Compliance

The DC's directive is unequivocal: "All e-autos operating without valid permits must regularise their status immediately." This push is intended to ensure "road discipline, safety, and fair competition" within the transport sector.

The new system was framed following extensive deliberations at the RTA meeting held on August 18. To ensure strict enforcement, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been instructed to install necessary signboards, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic Division) and the Senior Regional Transport Officer have been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of the order across Dakshina Kannada.