Taming the e-auto fleet: New zoning rules and permits take effect in Mangaluru

News Network
November 1, 2025

Mangaluru, Nov 1: In a decisive move to bring order to the burgeoning fleet of electric auto-rickshaws, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has mandated that all battery-operated autos must secure valid permits to operate within the district.

The order, which took effect today, marks a significant reversal of an earlier directive from July 26, 2024, which had granted free movement to e-autos and vehicles running on methanol and ethanol. The new rule, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, aims to streamline traffic, enhance passenger safety, and ensure fair competition among transport operators.

Mandatory Permits and Zone-Based Operations

The new notification establishes a clear two-zone system for operations:

Zone 1 (Mangaluru City & Ullal): E-autos registered between January 20, 2002, and October 30, 2025, must apply to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for a permit.

Identification: These vehicles will be marked with a sky-blue, square-shaped marking and a police-issued identification number.

Operation: They must operate strictly within designated auto stands under Zone 1 limits.

Zone 2 (Rural Areas): All electric autos registered after October 30, 2025, will be considered rural permit holders.

Identification: Zone 2 autos will be distinguished by a circular yellow sticker bearing a police-issued identification number.

Operation: These vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering Zone 1 boundaries and must operate exclusively within rural limits.

Enforcement and Compliance

The DC's directive is unequivocal: "All e-autos operating without valid permits must regularise their status immediately." This push is intended to ensure "road discipline, safety, and fair competition" within the transport sector.

The new system was framed following extensive deliberations at the RTA meeting held on August 18. To ensure strict enforcement, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been instructed to install necessary signboards, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic Division) and the Senior Regional Transport Officer have been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of the order across Dakshina Kannada.

News Network
October 19,2025

Mangaluru: The entry of foreign universities into Karnataka is set to elevate the quality of higher education in the state, according to M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education.

Speaking after inaugurating the 25th Triennial Conference 2025 of the Xavier Board of Higher Education in India on Saturday, the minister said the presence of international campuses would push existing private universities to enhance their academic standards and global competitiveness.

The four-day conference is themed “Empowering Minds, Embracing Change: Reimagining Higher Education for a Global Tomorrow.”

Foreign Campuses to Drive Local Excellence

Sudhakar noted that the arrival of foreign universities would create healthy competition among private institutions.

“This development is going to make our private universities live up to the expectations by adopting similar curricula, pedagogy, and innovations. Students will be able to access world-class education without having to travel abroad,” he said.

He added that Lancaster University has become the second foreign university to establish its campus in Karnataka. The University of Liverpool has already signed an agreement with the state government, while Imperial College London has launched a research centre in the state. More global institutions are expected to follow.

Empowering Women Through Education

In a move to promote women’s education, Sudhakar highlighted a new universal scholarship programme launched in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation.

The initiative provides financial assistance to around 37,000 girl students pursuing higher education. The programme will run for seven years with an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore, and will expand further if the number of beneficiaries increases. Students must pass each academic year to remain eligible.

Additionally, Karnataka has launched a scholarship scheme for girl students to study at prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, and the SCOUT (Scholars of Outstanding Undergraduate Talent) programme in collaboration with the British Council, enabling students to visit the University of East London for a 15-day educational exchange.

These initiatives aim to enhance students’ global exposure and confidence, preparing them for international careers.

Expanding Access and Quality

With financial backing from the Asian Development Bank, the state government plans to set up model colleges, modern polytechnics, and centres of excellence focused on skill development and job readiness.

“Our goal is not just to produce professionals, but compassionate citizens who contribute to peace, sustainability, and human dignity,” the minister concluded.

News Network
October 31,2025

Mangaluru: The city police have registered a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell for allegedly sharing a provocative post on social media, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on Friday.

According to the commissioner, Pumpwell deleted the post soon after learning that an FIR had been filed against him. He later appeared at the Kadri police station for questioning.

Reddy added that a notice was issued to Pumpwell directing him to cooperate with the investigation on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have also initiated separate proceedings to forfeit the bond executed by him in an earlier case, the commissioner said.

News Network
October 21,2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

