  2. Tannirbhavi beach set to become Mangaluru’s premier tourist hub

Tannirbhavi beach set to become Mangaluru’s premier tourist hub

January 8, 2025

Mangaluru: The Tannirbhavi beach stretch up to the forest department's Tree Park is on the brink of a remarkable transformation under the ‘One Beach, One Destination’ initiative. This ambitious project aims to elevate the beach into a top-tier tourist hotspot through comprehensive upgrades and strategic developments.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP shared updates during a press briefing on Tuesday, revealing that fresh tenders have been floated for maintaining the main beach. The technical evaluation of tenders for the Tannir Bhavi Blue Flag Beach is nearing completion, with the financial bids set to open shortly. “We are pleased to see major players participating in the tender process,” the DC remarked.

For the main beach, the maintenance contract will span 10 years. Meanwhile, the Blue Flag Beach’s successful bidder will face a progressive financial model—starting with a Rs 50 lakh payment in the first year, escalating to Rs 2 crore by the 10th year, alongside a minimum 5% revenue share for the administration. “Upon completion of the development, the beach will feature continuous activities to enhance its appeal,” he added.

Approximately 90% of the beach’s development work is already complete. Eco-friendly initiatives such as waste management systems and solar installations are operational at the Blue Flag Beach. While entrance work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited is ongoing, the beach remains accessible to the public. Entry fees, set in accordance with Blue Flag guidelines, aim to support sustainable maintenance efforts.

The ‘Blue Flag’ certification represents a global standard in eco-tourism, ensuring clean bathing water, state-of-the-art amenities, safety measures, and sustainable development. Karnataka’s Padubidri and Kasarkod beaches are among the few in India to hold this prestigious certification.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited is spearheading the development of the 1.8-acre area, with an investment of approximately Rs 16 crore. Once completed, the Tannirbhavi Beach is expected to stand out as a vibrant and eco-friendly destination, drawing tourists and locals alike.

January 8,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 8: The serene beaches near Kulai Jetty under the limits of Surathkal police station turned into a scene of tragedy on Wednesday, January 8, as a group of four close friends saw their day of joy morph into heartbreak. 

Three young men lost their lives in the unforgiving waves, while one narrowly escaped death, saved by the heroic efforts of local fishermen.

The victims have been identified as: 

M. S. Manjunath (31), son of Shivlingappa, hailing from Upparigenahalli, Chitradurga district.

Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga district.

Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The sole survivor, Parameshwara (30), from Hangarga, Bidar district, now carries the weight of a harrowing ordeal and the devastating loss of his three closest friends.

These young men, all students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru, had embarked on a trip meant to create memories of joy and camaraderie. Driving overnight from Bengaluru, they reached Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local eatery, the group decided to visit the picturesque Kulai Jetty, seeking solace and adventure in the sea.

But their joyful outing took a tragic turn. While playing in the water, the four were caught in strong currents. Despite the swift intervention of local fishermen, only Parameshwara could be rescued in time. The lifeless bodies of Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were later found on the right side of the jetty, their dreams and futures cruelly cut short.

The Surathkal police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were transported to AJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations, leaving their families and friends to grapple with the enormity of their loss.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the sea, urging visitors to prioritize safety above all else.

What was meant to be a day of joy has left a void that can never be filled, as three grieving families now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones.

January 6,2025

Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Bengaluru on January 6 - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital in the Karnataka capital. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India.

The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries, the health department said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that often causes mild symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to other complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus can occasionally trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions. Cases typically rise during the winter and early spring.

The Centre announced on Sunday that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) convened on January 4 to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations participating.

Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV. Current surveillance data from India does not indicate any unusual surge in respiratory infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing. The ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year, alongside other respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). A robust network of surveillance systems, including those operated by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), continues to track respiratory infections across the country.

Hospitals have been advised to strengthen isolation protocols for suspected cases, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and promptly report ILI and SARI cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Precautions to Take:

To reduce the risk of HMPV infection, individuals are advised to:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.
  • Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas, especially during seasonal outbreaks.
  • Maintain good indoor ventilation by keeping windows open when possible.
  • Disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly, such as doorknobs, toys, and tables.
  • Monitor infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses for symptoms like persistent cough or breathing difficulties.
  • Seek prompt medical attention if respiratory symptoms worsen or persist. 

December 29,2024

A plane with 181 people on board crashed at South Korea's Muan airport after it veered off the runway while landing, with 177 people confirmed dead.

As per Yonhap news agency, the crash was reported in the South Jeolla province when the Jeju Air flight 2216 was returning from Thailand.

Two people - both believed to be flight crew - were rescued by authorities, which continued evacuating passengers from the Boeing 737-800's rear section. Two people are missing. 

Among the 181 on board, 175 were passengers and six were flight crew. Emergency services at the airport began operations around 9 am after the aircraft crashed into a fence after a failed belly landing attempt and erupted in flames. Visuals showed black smoke rising above the crash site.

The crash is believed to have been caused by "contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear", coupled with adverse weather conditions. "The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the dead is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains," the fire department in Muan said in a statement.

Two minutes before the crash, the pilot issued a Mayday call, Ministry of Land. It added, "It took approximately three minutes from the control tower's mention of a bird strike warning to the aircraft's attempt to land on the runway again."

When asked if the accident happened due to the runway being too short -- video shows the plane coming off the tarmac and hitting a wall -- the official said this was likely not a factor. "The runway is 2,800 meters long, and similar-sized aircraft have been operating on it without issues," they said.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers. "All related agencies must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel," he instructed officials in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air said it 'sincerely apologises' for the plane crash. "We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement posted on its social media channels.

It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005. The aircraft involved in the crash was acquired in 2017 from Europe's low-cost carrier RyanAir.

On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.

Second Plane Crash In A Week

Sunday's crash comes days after an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Wednesday in Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives.

Azerbaijan Airlines' Flight J2-8243 crashed and caught fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were reported to be attacking several cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised to Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, for the "tragic incident". "It was noted in the conversation that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was travelling according to its schedule, repeatedly tried to land at Grozny airport. At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defence systems repelled these attacks," according to a Kremlin statement.

