Tannirbhavi beach set to become Mangaluru’s premier tourist hub

Mangaluru: The Tannirbhavi beach stretch up to the forest department's Tree Park is on the brink of a remarkable transformation under the ‘One Beach, One Destination’ initiative. This ambitious project aims to elevate the beach into a top-tier tourist hotspot through comprehensive upgrades and strategic developments.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP shared updates during a press briefing on Tuesday, revealing that fresh tenders have been floated for maintaining the main beach. The technical evaluation of tenders for the Tannir Bhavi Blue Flag Beach is nearing completion, with the financial bids set to open shortly. “We are pleased to see major players participating in the tender process,” the DC remarked.

For the main beach, the maintenance contract will span 10 years. Meanwhile, the Blue Flag Beach’s successful bidder will face a progressive financial model—starting with a Rs 50 lakh payment in the first year, escalating to Rs 2 crore by the 10th year, alongside a minimum 5% revenue share for the administration. “Upon completion of the development, the beach will feature continuous activities to enhance its appeal,” he added.

Approximately 90% of the beach’s development work is already complete. Eco-friendly initiatives such as waste management systems and solar installations are operational at the Blue Flag Beach. While entrance work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited is ongoing, the beach remains accessible to the public. Entry fees, set in accordance with Blue Flag guidelines, aim to support sustainable maintenance efforts.

The ‘Blue Flag’ certification represents a global standard in eco-tourism, ensuring clean bathing water, state-of-the-art amenities, safety measures, and sustainable development. Karnataka’s Padubidri and Kasarkod beaches are among the few in India to hold this prestigious certification.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited is spearheading the development of the 1.8-acre area, with an investment of approximately Rs 16 crore. Once completed, the Tannirbhavi Beach is expected to stand out as a vibrant and eco-friendly destination, drawing tourists and locals alike.