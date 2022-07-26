  1. Home
  2. Tension grips DK after BJP activist’s murder; saffron workers enforce bandh in Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27, 2022

Sullia, July 27: The coldblooded murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Sullia taluk last night has sparked tension across Dakshina Kannada district wherein a teenage Muslim boy was murdered by Bajrang Dal workers earlier this month. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants last night. 

Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two persons on a KL registered motorbike charging towards him. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. He was shifted to a private hospital he succumbed.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is said that he was involved in a matter in Kalanja's Vishnunagar, wherein a 19-year-old Muslim boy was murdered a few days ago. 

After the murder a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire. 

Today many schools have declared holiday in Bellare town and other parts of Sullia. A prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144.

Meanwhile, activists of Sangh Parivar were seen enforcing bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Most of the shops in these shops are closed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was silent on the murder committed by Bajrang Dal activists, has strongly condemned the fresh murder.

News Network
July 17,2022

Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025.

The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. He instructed officials to travel to districts with high malaria cases and encourage people to take preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Speaking at the workshop organised by the state health department, Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) and the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) on 'Accelerating towards a Malaria Free Karnataka by 2025' Minister Sudhakar said, the government requires the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programmes.

"There were no proper testing facilities for malaria earlier and in the 1980s and 1990s, we started testing for malaria whenever someone caught a fever. With such testing and awareness programs among communities, the number of cases has drastically come down. To fight any disease, creating awareness in society is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country.

"Generally, cases of malaria and dengue increase during the monsoon season and currently there has been very heavy rain in 13 districts of Karnataka. Due to the rain, waterlogging occurs in unused buckets, unused tyres, empty coconut shells etc is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which act as vectors to transmit these diseases. A total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9% of cases in the country. A total of 21 crore malaria cases were detected across the world this year and out of this 6.27 lakh people have fallen victim," he said.

"I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.

The Chief Minister further said malaria should not be taken lightly as the monsoon season is a challenging period.

"Only 100 malaria cases have been recorded in the past six months. However, monsoon season is a challenging period and we are seeing an uptick in the number of malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. we are witnessing an increase in cases in areas that have proximity to forests," the health minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's vision of Nava Karnataka can be realised only if we achieve a healthy Karnataka.

"In addition to malaria, we also have to eradicate tuberculosis. The union government has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030. However, we have taken it as a challenge and we will take measures to make Karnataka malaria-free by 2025, five years before the Union government's target," he said.

"To achieve this target, we also require the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programs. It should become every citizen's responsibility to keep their surroundings clean. A lot of awareness has to be created in this regard," he said.

He said awareness programs have to be created among communities in places that are seeing an uptick in malaria cases including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Treatment alone is not enough, rather precautionary measures need to be taken to ensure that the disease does not come back, the minister said.

"We need to be vigilant and never assume that there are no cases in districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur just because no cases have been reported. We need to take measures to encourage communities to jointly participate in the malaria eradication effort," Sudhakar said.

News Network
July 26,2022

New Delhi, July 26: Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday here during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

News Network
July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. 

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise. 

