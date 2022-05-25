  1. Home
Tension grips Kalaburagi as 25-year-old hacked to death over interfaith affair

News Network
May 26, 2022

Kalaburagi, May 26: Security has been beefed up in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday after the murder of 25-year-old youth, who was in love with a woman of a different faith.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Waditown in the district.

According to police, Kamble was in love with a woman belonging to another religion and was reportedly forcing her for marriage. The woman's family was opposed to their relationship.

According to preliminary reports, Kamble was waylaid near the railway bridge by a gang of miscreants. He was attacked by weapons, stones and bricks. Police said that the deceased had been attacked brutally.

Kamble succumbed to profuse bleeding on the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday night and the situation has turned tense in the Wadi town.

The police have beefed up security in sensitive and hyper sensitive pockets of the town to avoid any untoward incident. Wadi police have taken up the case for investigation.

News Network
May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has challenged the BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with what Bhagwant Mann did in Punjab.

AAP State Convener, Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health Minister Vijay Sangla and ordered an investigation after he came to know that he is taking bribe through commissions. Mann sacked the Minister before the opposition and the media asked for it."

He charged that most of the ministers in Karnataka have been accused of corruption but no action has been taken despite the people asking for it.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly fighting corruption. The AAP has filed several complaints against 40 per cent commission charge against the ruling BJP," he said.

"We are constantly staging protests, uncovering corruption. But this deaf BJP government does not have the courage to take action against the Ministers," he charged.

"There are serious allegations against Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and others. The contractors have accused these ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission on every project. The religious seers have also alleged that 30 per cent commission has to be given to get the grant for religious mutts. All the tainted ministers should be sacked soon," he said.

"Health Minister Sudhakar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment," retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.

He also said that the AAP has repeatedly demanded for the resignation of Minister Munirathna over alleged irregularities regarding Rs 118.26 crore scam as proved by Lokayukta investigation.

"Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan's name is repeatedly heard in PSI and Assistant Professor's recruitment scam. Minister Byrathi Basavaraju is accused of grabbing land."

The questions have also been raised against Minister V. Somanna's disproportionate income. Minister R. Ashok is also allegedly involved in illegalities.

There is video evidence for Minister Shashikala Jolle allegedly raising Rs 27 crore illegally, in egg purchases.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani is accused of obtaining crop loans in the name of thousands of farmers, the AAP leader said.

"Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil is allegedly involved in trafficking of fertilizer in other states. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action despite serious allegations against many ministers." he said.

Former KAS officer and AAP leader K. Mathai said, "the whole system of the state is corrupt and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy in protecting the same." 

News Network
May 12,2022

New Delhi, May 12: Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals.

New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said.

Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.

Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

Tata Sons said in a statement Air India's board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

Wilson will be replaced at Scoot by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.

News Network
May 21,2022

Bhopal: A murder case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh after a missing 65-year-old with mental illness was found dead and a video showed a man asking him if his "name is Mohammed" and repeatedly assaulting him as he struggled to answer.

The case has been registered in Neemuch district. The attacker in the video has been identified as Hindutva chauvinist Dinesh Kushwaha and named the main accused. Kushwaha is the husband of a former BJP corporator.

Police said that the elderly man, Bhanwarlal Jain, was from Sarsi in Ratlam district and went missing on May 15 after a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan. Following a missing complaint, police put out an alert with his photographs. His body was found on a roadside in Neemuch district yesterday. It was handed over to his family and they performed last rites.

The family then came to know of the video. The video shows Mr Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha towers over him. "What's your name? Mohammed?" he asks the elderly man and slaps him across the face. "Tell your name properly, show your Aadhaar card," he adds.

The elderly man, visibly petrified, offers money. This infuriates the attacker and he slaps the senior citizen non-stop on his head and ears. The 65-year-old appears to be struggling to understand the situation he is in. He lifts his shirt and a hidden pocket can be seen. He again tries to offer the attacker money as the latter keeps slapping him hard.

After the horrifying video emerged, family members of Jain reached the police station and demanded Kushwaha's immediate arrest.

KL Dangi, in-charge of the police station where the FIR was filed, said the video was probably shot on Thursday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case has been registered under sections of murder and death by negligence.

The Opposition has slammed the ruling BJP after the video surfaced. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of "lighting a furnace of hate".

Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said a case has been filed but it remains to be seen if action will follow.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared by the state government." 

