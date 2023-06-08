  1. Home
  2. Textbooks revision in the interest of the students this year itself: Karnataka Education Minister

News Network
June 8, 2023

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Chief Minister is personally interested in this, it was also clearly mentioned in our manifesto -- of which I was the vice president -- that we will revise the textbook in the interest of the students. Same thing will stand. As we are implementing the guarantees, in the same way in my department we will fulfill what he had said," Bangarappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There are reports in the media that we may not revise this year as the textbooks have already reached the students. No we will do it this year itself by introducing whatever necessary as a supplementary. There is such a system and it has been done several times in the past. We have already begun the work in this regard."

It is also being ensured that there is no burden on the students because of this, he said adding that as "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

Noting that based on the experts advice what is necessary for the students will be kept and the unnecessary would be omitted, the Minister without revealing much said, as we are talking, the discussions and meetings are going on in this regard.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the Chief Minister it will be placed before the Cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

Bangarappa indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He however did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

There was a textbook controversy during the previous BJP regime, with demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly “saffronising” school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures.

There were also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting ‘Raashtra Kavi’ (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him. Initially, the allegations were refuted but subsequently rectifications were made in some cases. 

News Network
May 29,2023

Mysuru, May 29: At least 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district today, Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru said.

One of the occupants of the Innova car survived and is under treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the badly mangled car with bodies stuck inside it.

The police are at the accident site.

The deadly mishap comes a day after six persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Kalakeri village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday. 

News Network
May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: In connection with the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said the Congress government will take a decision which would benefit all students.

Speaking to reporters, Bangarappa admitted that were a few legal roadblocks over the hijab issue, but "we will take a decision which will benefit the whole student community".

"We will also pursue the matter legally keeping the interest of all students in mind," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress had vehemently stated that including the ban on hijab, all laws made on communal basis by the former BJP government would be withdrawn once the Congress assumed power in the state.

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge has also maintained that the Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut and cow slaughter laws.

The hijab row, which was initially started by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girls College, quickly turned to a fulll blown crisis in the state last year.

The students refusing to attend classes without hijab still maintain that they will wait until a final verdict is given by the Supreme Court.

The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state.

In his address to the reporters on Tuesday, Bangarappa further said that there was no confusion over textbooks and uniforms.

"All preparations are made to commence the schools for the academic year. I am visiting a school in Shivamogga and welcoming students to schools. The Department of Education is ready. The children can come to schools with all the joy and without any concerns," he said.

Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's firm words that he wouldn't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Bangarappa stated that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

The Congress party had assured textbook revision in its manifesto.

"The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed," he said.

Bangarappa further stated that the future course of action would be initiated after getting guidance from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and he has given suggestions," he added. 

News Network
June 1,2023

PalmJebelAli.jpg

Dubai: The rule of Dubai has announced a new plan for the Palm Jebel Ali, a man-made palm-shaped island that has been dormant since 2009 following a real estate crash, and is double the size of the functioning Palm Jumeirah.

"Its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the UAE, said on Instagram.

The existing Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai and a favourite of Russians who have flocked to the emirate following the conflict in Ukraine, contributing to a red hot property market.

State-owned company Nakheel, which was taken over by the government in 2011 as part of a $16 billion (10 billion pounds) rescue plan in the aftermath of Dubai’s 2009-2010 real estate crash, is the developer of the islands.

Nakheel in November secured 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) in financing as it accelerates plans for new waterfront projects including Dubai Islands, another man-made island project formerly known as Deira Islands.

The real estate market in Dubai, the Middle East's financial and tourism hub, began its recovery in early 2021 as the government moved to quickly reopen its economy and airports.

History

The Palm Jebel Ali project was launched by Nakheel Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, in 2002. It was intended to be even larger than Palm Jumeirah, with a total area of 134 sq km (52 square miles). The island was designed to have a large crescent-shaped breakwater, forming a protective barrier for the inner areas.

The construction of Palm Jebel Ali began in 2002, and it involved extensive dredging and land reclamation. Sand from the seabed was used to create the island’s shape and elevation. The development plans included residential areas, commercial zones, leisure facilities, marinas, and a number of luxury hotels and resorts.

However, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali faced significant challenges and delays. The global financial crisis of 2008 had a profound impact on Dubai’s real estate market, leading to a slowdown in construction projects. The Palm Jebel Ali project was put on hold, and construction never resumed on a large scale.

Beaches

Earlier in the month, it was reported Dubai will have five times as many beaches by 2040, following a major announcement to develop tourism and wellbeing for residents, according to Arabian Business.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made the announcement on social media, after a visit to Jebel Ali Beach.

The ambitious plans will see the emirate increase the area of beaches in the emirate from 21km to 105km.

Contemporary urban planning practices

Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities. This will position Palm Jebel Ali as a global benchmark for waterfront living, as well as contribute to the transformation of the landscape of Dubai.

Palm Jebel Ali has been designed to become almost completely self-sufficient in terms of power generation once complete. As much as 30 per cent of Palm Jebel Ali’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources. 

