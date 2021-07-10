Thawar Chand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 11: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government.

The 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha before assuming the new role in the southern state. He is familiar with Karnataka as he served as the state in-charge for years between 2006 and 2014 when he was party general secretary.

A Dalit leader, born on May 18, 1948 at Rupeta in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he graduated in B.A form Vikram University in Ujjain. Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

President Ram Nath Kovind had announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6.