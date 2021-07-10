Thawar Chand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
July 11, 2021

Bengaluru, July 11: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. 

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government.

The 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha before assuming the new role in the southern state. He is familiar with Karnataka as he served as the state in-charge for years between 2006 and 2014 when he was party general secretary.

A Dalit leader, born on May 18, 1948 at Rupeta in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he graduated in B.A form Vikram University in Ujjain. Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

President Ram Nath Kovind had announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

Mangaluru, July 3: Now, passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.

The Vistadome coach will be attached from July 7 to the day train number 06211/06212 between Karwar-Yesvantpur at Mangaluru Central station. 

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

Shantappa gudageri
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

News Network
June 29,2021

Bengaluru, June 29: Amid reports that the Health and Education departments were not on the same page over holding class 10 board exams, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22, amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19. "Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Yediyurappa tweeted.

After the CM's tweet, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who had last evening stated that he was unaware of the decision to hold the exam, also said the Education Minister has discussed with experts before taking the call, and Yediyurappa was also informed. "He (Kumar) told me last evening that he had discussed with the CM regarding the decision (about holding exams), as I was in another meeting, I was not aware of.... in the evening he informed me about it.... I think the discussions were also held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)," he said.

Hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams on Monday, Sudhakar had said that his department was unaware of the decision, triggering reports of lack of coordination within the government regarding holding SSLC exams. However, Kumar on his part had said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after several rounds of discussions, and also talks were held regarding the measures that need to be taken with the Health Department officials, who have given SOP that need to be followed.

During the early weeks of Covid-19 too, the government had drawn criticism over lack of coordination regarding handling the pandemic, with the then Health Minister Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion. Subsequently, Sriramulu, who is now Social Welfare Minister, was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, by the Chief Minister, and it was allocated to Sudhakar, who was only holding Medical Education portfolio then, with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios amid the pandemic.

