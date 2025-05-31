  1. Home
'Those who provoke know they'll get bail': Minister blames weak laws for rise in hate speech

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31, 2025

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
May 18,2025

The recent caste census in Karnataka has revealed a sobering truth: while the state's Muslim community enjoys strong social standing, it remains among the most economically marginalized. The report suggests a widening gap between societal perception and lived reality for the state's largest religious minority.

Despite being socially respected, Karnataka’s Muslims face significant hardships in education, jobs, and overall livelihood—pushing the government to consider doubling their reservation from 4% to 8%.
_____________________

A Conflicting Reality: Respected Yet Struggling

Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey paints a contrasting picture of the Muslim community. On one hand, they have a social score of 19.71 out of 100—almost identical to Jains, one of the most forward groups in the state. This reflects a relatively high level of societal acceptance, respect, and integration.

But this status masks deeper vulnerabilities.

The overall backwardness score for Muslims stands at 89.25 out of 200, putting them among the “more backward” communities, just a fraction below the threshold that would classify them as “most backward.”

_____________________

The Real Struggle: Education and Employment

Education

Education continues to be a major challenge:

•    Only 11.7% of Muslims reported having passed Class 10.

•    Just 5.5% said they had attended college or university.

This is reflected in their education score of 42.60 out of 68, indicating significant gaps in access, attainment, and opportunity.

Livelihood

It’s in livelihood, however, that the crisis is most severe. With a score of 26.94 out of 32, Muslims rank as the most economically backward community in the state.

Key findings:

•    Only 1.03% of Muslims have a government job.

•    Just 1.39% work in the private sector.

•    A large section relies on family-run businesses or informal jobs—puncture repair, petty retail, scrap trading, etc.

“Unlike other communities, we don’t have a specific traditional occupation,” said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “We are scattered across trades, many of which offer no long-term security.”
_____________________

How Do Other Communities Compare?

The contrast becomes sharper when placed against other groups:

•    Jains have a total score of 34.99, making them one of the most forward.

•    Christians, with 24.68, are the second-most progressed after Brahmins.

•    In stark contrast, Muslims hover just below the “most backward” threshold at 89.25.

_____________________

What the Data Means for Policy

The findings give fresh momentum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to raise the Muslim reservation quota from 4% to 8% under Category 2B. The BJP opposes the move, claiming that religion-based quotas are unconstitutional.

But government officials argue that the demand is not about religion, but deprivation.

“The Sachar Committee had already warned about the low socio-economic status of Muslims,” said Tanveer Sait. “We’re not asking for the same schemes as SC/STs—just fair support in education, jobs, and health.”

____________________

Categories Explained:

•    Communities scoring 90+: Most Backward (Category 1A & 1B)

•    50–89: More Backward (Category 2A & 2B) → Muslims fall here

•    20–49: Backward (Category 3A & 3B)

_____________________

Beyond the Numbers

The numbers tell a story of contradiction. Muslims in Karnataka have social recognition, but no corresponding economic empowerment. They are not invisible—but they are clearly underserved.

As debates around reservation intensify, one thing is clear: if dignity is not matched by opportunity, social respect becomes a hollow achievement.

May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon. 

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

