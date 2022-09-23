Three days after Mangaluru techie Maaz Muneer’s arrest, his father dies of cardiac arrest

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Three days after engineering graduate Maaz Muneer Ahmed was arrested by the Shivamogga Police on suspicion of his involvement in terror activities, his father Muneer Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mangaluru today.

The deceased is son of former Congress leader and Thirthahalli local body’s former member late Sabjan Sab.

Maaz Muneer was arrested by Shivamogga Police on September 19 on charges of having links with the banned terrorist organisation – ISIS. It is said his father was hurt and disturbed over the arrest of his son.

Muneer Ahmed is a native of Thirthahalli. The family had moved to Mangaluru five years ago. Maaz did study M. Tech in Mangaluru and he had been working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company.

Shivamogga Police presented Maaz Muneer before a judge in Shivamogga on Friday and got permission for his travel to attend his father’s final rites.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Maaz Muneer would take part in the final rites.