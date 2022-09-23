  1. Home
  2. Three days after Mangaluru techie Maaz Muneer’s arrest, his father dies of cardiac arrest

News Network
September 23, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Three days after engineering graduate Maaz Muneer Ahmed was arrested by the Shivamogga Police on suspicion of his involvement in terror activities, his father Muneer Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased is son of former Congress leader and Thirthahalli local body’s former member late Sabjan Sab. 

Maaz Muneer was arrested by Shivamogga Police on September 19 on charges of having links with the banned terrorist organisation – ISIS. It is said his father was hurt and disturbed over the arrest of his son.

Muneer Ahmed is a native of Thirthahalli. The family had moved to Mangaluru five years ago. Maaz did study M. Tech in Mangaluru and he had been working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company.

Shivamogga Police presented Maaz Muneer before a judge in Shivamogga on Friday and got permission for his travel to attend his father’s final rites. 

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Maaz Muneer would take part in the final rites. 

News Network
September 9,2022

Udupi, Sept 9: A teenage college student dejected on not securing expected marks in NEET reportedly ended his life by jumping into the river near Herikudru bridge on Kundapur-Byndoor highway on Thursday, September 8. 

The student was identified as Saeesh Shetty (18), alias Nikki, son of Raghuveer Shetty of Waderahobli. 

According to sources, Saeesh who had completed his PU in a college in Shivamogga had gone into depression after having discovered that he had scored 140 in the NEET exam at a Cyber Cafe.

Eyewitnesses told the police that around noon, Saeesh was seen parking his bicycle and keeping his phone on the bridge. He had jumped into the river by the time they realised what was going on. 

Kundapur DySP Srikanth summoned diving experts to fish out the body. Due to heavy rains, the level of water had increased.

Thus the search operation was withdrawn due to bad weather yesterday. The body was found today morning at Navunda beach in Byndoor taluk. 

A case stands registered at the Kundapur police station.

News Network
September 17,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The stray dog menace that has claimed several lives continues to haunt the pedestrians including school children across Karnataka. 

As per the State Health Department date, over 1.58 lakh people in Karnataka have been bitten by dogs this year (from the beginning of 2022 till now). Another 2,677 people have been bitten by animals such as cats and monkeys that can also potentially spread rabies. 

However, the actual number of cases of dog attacks is believed to more than double of recorded cases. The data on dog bites and vaccinations currently with the Health Department is heavily underreported. 

Primary health centres (PHCs) are supposed to have a dedicated data entry operator to report daily data related to rabies and some other diseases so that no cases are missed. But many PHCs don’t have dedicated personnel, says an official at the Health department. 

Besides, the current data almost entirely excludes the private sector. Government facilities currently upload their data on the IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). “Currently, 95% of reporting on IHIP is from the government sector. As per the NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey), 64% of patients in Karnataka approach the private sector. So it’s important to get data from private facilities,” says the official.

Rabies deaths 

When it comes to rabies deaths, nine were confirmed this year, till July, based on lab tests at Nimhans. Last year, 13 deaths were confirmed. 

News Network
September 17,2022

Hyderabad, Sept 17: Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Noting that religious fanaticism was on the upsurge, Rao said, "They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified." Rao’s comments came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The state government celebrated September 17 as Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Telangana government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Rao charged the 'disruptive forces' with distorting the occasion of September 17, which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in a blink of an eye.”

Listing the achievements of Telangana after its formation in 2014, the CM said in the industrial sector, investments of to the tune of Rs 232,111 crore have come in the past eight years creating 16.50 lakh jobs. KCR said Telangana is making unparalleled progress in the field of IT with Rs 1.84 lakh crore worth of exports in 2021 against Rs over 57,000 crore in 2014 and surpassed the country's growth rate in the sector exports. 
 

