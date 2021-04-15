  1. Home
Thundershowers provides much-needed respite from summer heat in parts of Karnataka

April 15, 2021

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Apr 15: Several parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, the coastal belt and malnad region received moderate to heavy rainfall yesterday providing much-needed respite from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) have issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, coupled with thunder activity, in parts of coastal districts, north and south interiors of Karnataka over the next four days along with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

G S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said that a cyclonic upper air circulation system over north interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above the sea level is one of the causes for the showers across the state. Evidently, a few places in Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri received heavy rainfall of over 60 mm until Wednesday evening.

The showers across Karnataka was seen as a relief to people who were reeling under scorching heat in the last few months. Bengaluru also witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon. Manorayana Palya in eastern Bengaluru received 13.5 mm rainfall while HSR Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, Horamavu and a few parts in Central Bengaluru witnessed light showers. Weatherman has revealed that parts of Bengaluru are likely to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three to four-days.

Sunil Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said, “Alongside the circulation system there is also a trough in the west coast and two more circulation systems are being formed in southern part of the Arabian Sea leading to rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall in these districts. 

April 14,2021

Lucknow, Apr 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

April 8,2021

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to impose the ‘Corona (night) Curfew’ in eight cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting April 10 to April 20, to contain the new wave of Covid-19 cases. 

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. 

Speaking to reporters after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal.

 “This will be applicable only in district headquarters. Essential services will be available," Yediyurappa said, clarifying that this was not a lockdown. “We are not imposing any curbs during daytime,” he said. 

Noting that this "Corona curfew" was on a trial basis, Yediyurappa sought cooperation from the public to ensure that the curfew is not extended pan-Karnataka. 

The government will intensify action against those who violate guidelines meant to contain the spread of the pandemic, Yediyurappa said. "We will go for strict enforcement of Rs 250 fine on those who do not wear masks and will ensure that social distancing regulations are followed," he said.

Yediyurappa said that a vaccination campaign will be carried out from April 11, the birthday of Jyotirao Phule - to April 14, the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, as suggested by Modi. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the curfew would curb only “unnecessary commercial establishments”, while all other essential services will remain open.

April 12,2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

