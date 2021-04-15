Thundershowers provides much-needed respite from summer heat in parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Apr 15: Several parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, the coastal belt and malnad region received moderate to heavy rainfall yesterday providing much-needed respite from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) have issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, coupled with thunder activity, in parts of coastal districts, north and south interiors of Karnataka over the next four days along with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

G S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said that a cyclonic upper air circulation system over north interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above the sea level is one of the causes for the showers across the state. Evidently, a few places in Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri received heavy rainfall of over 60 mm until Wednesday evening.

The showers across Karnataka was seen as a relief to people who were reeling under scorching heat in the last few months. Bengaluru also witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon. Manorayana Palya in eastern Bengaluru received 13.5 mm rainfall while HSR Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, Horamavu and a few parts in Central Bengaluru witnessed light showers. Weatherman has revealed that parts of Bengaluru are likely to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three to four-days.

Sunil Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said, “Alongside the circulation system there is also a trough in the west coast and two more circulation systems are being formed in southern part of the Arabian Sea leading to rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall in these districts.