  2. Tiger kills man in Kodagu plantation; locals blame forest dept

March 29, 2022

Madikeri, Mar 29: A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in Kodagu district on Monday.

Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred. 

The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’  menace in the region.

March 26,2022

Moscow, Mar 26: Russia’s armed forces have completed the “first stage” of their mission in Ukraine, according to a top military commander, who claimed Kiev’s combat potential has been severely diminished following one month of fighting. 

Speaking during a Friday press briefing, Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy stated that Moscow had reached its objectives for the first leg of its military operation in Ukraine, adding that this would allow it to give its full attention to the Donbass region.

“In general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed,” said Rudskoy, who serves as chief of the Russian military’s Main Operational Directorate. “The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced, which allows… us to focus our efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of Donbass.”

The official noted that Ukrainian forces have prepared a “well-fortified defense zone” in the breakaway region over a period of eight years. He said Russian troops are isolating key rail stations to cut off military supplies such as fuel and ammunition as well as troops replenishment, which is almost completely interrupted.

In a rare update on combat losses, Rudskoy also announced that 1,351 Russian servicemen have died in the hostilities, with another 3,825 injured. Ukraine, meanwhile, claims to have killed some 16,000 Russian troops and destroyed hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery guns. Though Kiev has not offered casualty estimates for its own soldiers since mid-March – when it said 1,300 had died – the colonel general cited a much larger figure of 30,000 for those both killed and wounded.

Thousands of foreign fighters have flocked to the battlefield since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Some 23,000 volunteers from 37 nations had expressed interest in fighting, Rudskoy said. But Donbass officials refused those offers, he added. Ukrainian officials have offered a similar estimate for its own newly created foreign legion, with Ukrainian Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov putting the number at more than 20,000.

Russia’s military operation followed a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Moscow’s later recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the two regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Though Kiev has indicated some willingness to remain outside the US-led military bloc, it insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force. 

March 15,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The security measures have been tightened in the coastal city of Manglauru over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. 

Around 1,200 additional police personnel have been deployed under the limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, according city police chief N. Shashi Kumar.

As a precautionary measure, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.

The DC said that external examinations will be held as per the schedule. Internal exams in all the schools and colleges will be postponed. Prohibitory order too has been issued across the district as a precautionary measure.

March 18,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year. 
 

