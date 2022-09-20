  1. Home
Till 2021 none wore hijab in PU colleges; PFI started hijab protest to create unrest: Karnataka govt tells SC

September 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The BJP government of Karnataka, which is defending its decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, today claimed in Supreme Court that students of Pre-University colleges in Karnataka started wearing hijab because of Popular Front of India. 

“Till 2021, no girl student was wearing hijab in Pre-University colleges, but a movement was started on social media by the Popular Front of India as part of larger design to create unrest, forcing the state as custodian of constitutional rights to intervene into the matter,” the government told the SC. 

"It was not a spontaneous reaction, but a part of larger conspiracy in the middle of academic year to engineer social unrest. This sudden upsurge in demand to wear hijab was not original thinking by the students," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

While arguing to defend the February 5 government notification on banning hijab, he said it would be doing disservice to contend the order targeted one community as it prohibited saffron muffler, gamcha etc., too.

Referring to the attempt to create unrest, he said if the government had not acted, it would have been guilty of dereliction of duty. The purpose of prescribing uniform was to ensure equality, equity and uniformity, he asserted.

In his submission, Mehta also said India is a secular nation and even in countries, which are constitutionally Islamic like Iran, not all women are wearing hijab. They are fighting against it.

He also claimed that mere mention of hijab in Quran makes it a religious practice, but not essential. The practice has to co-exist with the religion in order to be sustained, he added.

Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that protecting every aspect of religion becomes practically impossible. Therefore, the theory of essential religious practice was evolved.

During the hearing, the bench said the petitioners never said they won't wear uniform. It asked if a child wears a muffler during winters, would this be prevented.

To this, Mehta said the rule says there cannot be a religious identity and uniform is uniform, and in a secular school, one has to wear the uniform.

The court also observed that must be proved beyond doubt that the wearing of the hijab was a threat to public order, public health or morality.

The court also said that the Karnataka High Court should have not gone into the essential religious practice test.

On this, Mehta said that the High Court could have avoided going into the essential religious practice issue, but it was the petitioners who moved the court raising the argument that hijab was an essential practice.

The court would continue to hear the matter arising out of March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban.

News Network
September 12,2022

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai on Sunday to clinch their sixth Asia Cup. Here we look at five things learned from the six-nation tournament, which was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pundits gave Sri Lanka little chance of making the Super Four after an embarrassingly one-sided opening defeat against Afghanistan, but five successive wins took them to Asia Cup glory.

Sri Lanka beat favourites India in the Super Four and then got past Pakistan twice to give the young team confidence going into the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they will have to progress through a qualifying round.

But Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the final, said he believed a rejuvenated Sri Lanka could ride the momentum of their Asia Cup triumph and go all the way in the T20 showpiece.

Pakistan's bowling attack was without the injured pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi but another Shah, teenager Naseem, rose to the occasion.

The 19-year-old's express pace saw him take seven wickets in five matches and he was also a match-winner with the bat -- his two last-over sixes in the thrilling win over Afghanistan took his team into the final.

Shah signed off the Asia Cup in typical fashion by taking a wicket in the first over in Sunday's final, spectacularly uprooting Kusal Mendis's off stump after Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Virat Kohli was dropped on nought by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman from the second ball he faced in the Asia Cup and the former India captain took full advantage of the reprieve.

Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.

Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.

Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.

Mohammad Nabi's team showed their white-ball credentials by bundling out eventual champions Sri Lanka for 105 in the opening match, which Afghanistan won by eight wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Afghanistan then hammered Bangladesh and in the Super Four gave Pakistan a mighty scare before going down by one wicket in the final over of an ill-tempered clash.

Most of the team learnt their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan and they have made giant strides since getting Test status in 2017.

Nabi predicted they will "come back stronger" for the T20 World Cup where Afghanistan will be looking to upset the established cricket powers.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned as captain after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site.

But his presence made little difference to Bangladesh's woeful T20 record as they failed to make it to the Super Four after losing group matches to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Shakib returned figures of 1-13 with his left-arm spin against Afghanistan and then made 24 in the Sri Lanka defeat, Bangladesh's 15th T20 loss in their last matches, but insisted his team had a "plan in place" to improve. 
 

News Network
September 15,2022

Udupi, Sep 15: A teenage boy who was seriously injured after hit by an unidentified lorry on Wednesday September 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday September 15 at a private hospital in Udupi.

The victim is Samarth (14), a Class 7 student, son of Prabhakar Kotha. 

Prabhakar Kotha died on the spot when an unknown vehicle, perhaps a lorry, hit him and his son on National Highway 66 at Uchila near Kaup. 

The father and his son Samarth had come from Belagavi on Tuesday night by a government bus after spending Ganesh festival holidays in their home. 

After the tragedy, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning without responding to any treatment. 

News Network
September 13,2022

Sharjah, Sept 13: A 57-year-old Indian expat in the UAE had a miraculous escape after he suffered a massive heart attack while driving, fell unconscious and crashed his car at a roundabout. Fortunately for Jacob John Nediambath, the crash happened near a hospital.

Dr Mohammed Shabbir P., head of Emergency Medicine at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, said: "We came to know from a few Good Samaritans about the accident at the roundabout outside our hospital. We dispatched a team of nurses and caregivers with stretchers. We found Jacob lying unconscious in his car. No other vehicle was involved in the accident. We got him to our ER and found him unresponsive to commands with no pulse. Accordingly, the Code Blue protocol — the systems and processes around a heart attack patient — was initiated. Time was a key factor in saving his life as more time could have damaged his heart permanently."

The doctors connected Jacob to a cardiac monitor and started giving him ventricular fibrillations to wake his heart up, along with cardiopulmonary resuscitation to maintain his oxygen levels. Gradually, the team found a pulse. They put him on a ventilator. Doctors diagnosed him with an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) — the “deadliest of heart attacks involving the left main coronary artery, also infamously called the widow artery”.

“A block here gives a massive heart attack, impacting 2/3rd of the heart. STEMI is total or near total blockage of this coronary artery. In a compromised heart function, a patient is most likely to have cardiac arrest and arrhythmias,” said Dr Adel Eryani, HOD & consultant interventional cardiologist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

‘Slight discomfort’

Jacob, an Indian, has been living in the UAE for 23 years. His wife, Bincy, and two children were away in their home country at the time of the incident.

Two days before he got the attack, he experienced discomfort in his left side, upper arm and shoulder region. He applied some balm, and the pain subsided.

As the pain resurfaced the next day, he decided to meet his general physician. He was on his way to meet his doctor when the accident happened.

"It was morning time, close to 11am. I do not remember anything except that I was diving to meet my GP. The next thing I knew, I was in the ICU of this hospital," said Jacob.

Jacob's wife, Bincy, said his colleagues came to know about his condition by late afternoon as he failed to report for duty. “I came to know in the evening, and coincidentally, I was to fly back the same night to Sharjah.”

The cholesterol connection

Jacob is very active and athletic, and doesn't have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Doctors explained that his cholesterol level was high, but it was not alarming enough for his GP to take notice and classify as high risk.

“He had no family history of diabetes, was a non-smoker and was considered a low-risk profile. His GP advised him on diet control and exercise … Such patients will always be advised to modify their lifestyle, focus on activity, and make healthier choices in terms of food.

High cholesterol should not be taken lightly as it can lead to surprising incidents like Jacob's. In the cases where the patients have advised medications, they must take them religiously without fail,” said Dr Adel.

